New Bern, NC

These Are the Counties in the New Bern, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEjXzVG00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the New Bern metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 27,161 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,639 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though New Bern has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader New Bern metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Craven County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 22,542 infections in Craven County, or 21,868 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Craven County than they are across all of the New Bern area, however. There have been a total of 180 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Craven County, compared to 200 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Bern metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Craven County, NC 21,868 22,542 180 186
2 Jones County, NC 21,857 2,119 392 38
3 Pamlico County, NC 19,620 2,500 212 27

