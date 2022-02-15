ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

These Are the Parishes in the Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEjXxjo00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Baton Rouge metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 201,858 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,331 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Baton Rouge , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Baton Rouge metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, East Feliciana Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,603 infections in East Feliciana Parish, or 33,863 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does East Feliciana Parish have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Baton Rouge area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 815 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in East Feliciana Parish, compared to 302 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baton Rouge metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 East Feliciana Parish, LA 33,863 6,603 815 159
2 Ascension Parish, LA 26,853 32,539 225 273
3 West Baton Rouge Parish, LA 26,029 6,731 317 82
4 Iberville Parish, LA 25,349 8,354 431 142
5 Livingston Parish, LA 24,918 34,414 316 436
6 Pointe Coupee Parish, LA 24,384 5,403 388 86
7 East Baton Rouge Parish, LA 23,274 103,360 284 1,261
8 West Feliciana Parish, LA 17,318 2,663 273 42
9 St. Helena Parish, LA 17,203 1,791 211 22

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Americans Are Abandoning

The vast majority of cities and urban centers reported throughout 2020 negative net migration — more people moved out than moved in. But even ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of American cities were shrinking as thousands of residents moved away. People move for a variety of reasons — retirement, new job opportunities, starting a […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 1,279,354 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,136 reported infections for every 100,000 […]
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst States for Black Americans

The May 2020 murder of George Floyd brought the U.S. into an era of racial reckoning. The tragedy, in which an unarmed Black man was killed in broad daylight by a white police officer, sparked global outrage and in the U.S., put racial inequity at the center of the national conversation. From slavery to the […]
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Parishes#East Feliciana Parish#West Baton Rouge Parish
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Missouri, a total of 138,946 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,395 reported infections […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 288,332 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 32,622 reported infections for every 100,000 […]
GREENVILLE, SC
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Augusta-Richmond County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and South Carolina, a total of 141,340 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,783 […]
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 351,153 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,523 reported infections […]
PORTLAND, OR
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 490,247 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,421 reported infections for every 100,000 people […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa and Illinois, a total of 88,145 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,031 reported […]
HENRY COUNTY, IL
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 2,085,198 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 34,347 reported infections for […]
MIAMI, FL
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 651,731 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,598 reported infections for every 100,000 people […]
ORLANDO, FL
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 988,901 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,906 reported infections for every 100,000 people […]
DETROIT, MI
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 167,689 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,045 reported infections for every 100,000 […]
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

101K+
Followers
56K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy