These Are the Parishes in the Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Baton Rouge metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 201,858 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,331 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Baton Rouge , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Baton Rouge metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, East Feliciana Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,603 infections in East Feliciana Parish, or 33,863 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does East Feliciana Parish have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Baton Rouge area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 815 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in East Feliciana Parish, compared to 302 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baton Rouge metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|East Feliciana Parish, LA
|33,863
|6,603
|815
|159
|2
|Ascension Parish, LA
|26,853
|32,539
|225
|273
|3
|West Baton Rouge Parish, LA
|26,029
|6,731
|317
|82
|4
|Iberville Parish, LA
|25,349
|8,354
|431
|142
|5
|Livingston Parish, LA
|24,918
|34,414
|316
|436
|6
|Pointe Coupee Parish, LA
|24,384
|5,403
|388
|86
|7
|East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
|23,274
|103,360
|284
|1,261
|8
|West Feliciana Parish, LA
|17,318
|2,663
|273
|42
|9
|St. Helena Parish, LA
|17,203
|1,791
|211
|22
