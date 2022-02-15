ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Djokovic 'not anti-vax' but would rather skip events than be forced into jab

By STR
AFP
AFP
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CBUl3_0eEjXvyM00
Novak Djokovic was deported from Melbourne before he could defend his Australian Open title /AFP

World number one Novak Djokovic has claimed he is not anti-vaccination but would rather skip Grand Slams than be forced to get a Covid jab.

The Serbian was deported in extraordinary circumstances on the eve of last month's Australian Open where Rafael Nadal won a record 21st Grand Slam trophy to move ahead of Djokovic and Roger Federer on the all-time men's list.

Djokovic was asked in an interview with the BBC, published on Tuesday, if he would sacrifice taking part in events such as Wimbledon and the French Open over his stance on the vaccine.

"Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay," Djokovic said, referring to giving up his chance to become the leading men's Grand Slam winner.

Djokovic said he did not want to be associated with the anti-vax movement, but supported an individual's right to choose.

"I was never against vaccination," he said, adding he had received vaccines as a child. "But I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body."

"The principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else," he said.

"I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can."

Djokovic arrived in Melbourne in January for the first Grand Slam of the year claiming he had obtained a medical exemption to enter the country without being vaccinated as he had recently recovered from Covid-19.

But Australian border officials said he did not meet requirements to be exempted from strict vaccination rules, his visa was cancelled and a protracted legal appeal failed.

In his first interview since leaving Melbourne, Djokovic said he hoped vaccination requirements would change and that he could "play for many more years".

Djokovic said he was keeping an open mind about being vaccinated in the future "because we are all trying to find collectively, a best possible solution to end Covid.

"I was never against vaccination. I understand that globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus."

Djokovic said he was "sad" with how events played out in Australia, where he spent days in detention at a notorious immigration hotel.

"I was really sad and disappointed with the way it all ended for me in Australia," he said. "It wasn't easy.

"The reason why I was deported from Australia was because the minister for immigration used his discretion to cancel my visa based on his perception that I might create some anti-vax sentiment in the country or in the city, which I completely disagree with."

Comments / 1

Related
Financial World

Pam Shriver: Fact that Djokovic doesn’t trust vaccines, it does lead a lot of people

Pam Shriver believes that Novak Djokovic's decision to get vaccinated could create much bigger problems, given that the Serbian tennis player is a role model for many in the world. “I hope that the right trusted person, who is an expert in science and medicine, probably would have to be a Serbian, can sit him down and show him, and walk him through all of the steps that make the science and the medicine trustworthy and safe to put in his body."
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'That was not nice for Novak Djokovic', says former ATP star

After his expulsion from Australia and the consequent non-participation in the first slam of the season, it will be curious to understand what Novak Djokovic's schedule will be now in the coming months. Already some important tournaments are hinting that in order to participate it will be necessary to be vaccinated, so the Serbian champion is seriously in danger of missing other tournaments such as the Australian Open if his vaccination status does not change.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic can win 15 Australian Opens,' Sania Mirza recalls

World no. 1 Novak Djokovic could not compete at this year's Australian Open, leaving Melbourne following a ten-day saga over his visa. Thus, the Serb did not get a chance to chase the milestone tenth Australian Open title, remaining on nine and still standing as by far the most accomplished player Down Under in the Open era.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
BBC

Novak Djokovic: I'm not above the rules on vaccinations

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has said he does not consider himself to be above the rules when it comes to Covid-19 travel restrictions. The 34-year-old spoke to the BBC's Amol Rajan a month after he was detained in Australia in a row over his vaccination status.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vax#Jab#Australian#Covid#Serbian#Wimbledon#French
fox40jackson.com

Novak Djokovic: I’d rather sacrifice trophies than be required to get vaxxed

Novak Djokovic, the tennis star, said in an interview that aired Tuesday that he would rather forego future tennis titles than being forced to receive the coronavirus vaccine, according to a report. “I was never against vaccination but I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic ‘keeping mind open’ about being vaccinated in future

Novak Djokovic is “keeping his mind open” about the possibility of getting a Covid vaccine in the future.The Serbian has been engaged in a row over his vaccine status this year, which resulted in his deportation from Australia last month after the government cancelled his visa ahead of the Australian Open.Djokovic insists he is not part of the anti-vax movement, but maintained he is prepared to miss the French Open and Wimbledon over his “principles”.But the 34-year-old did not rule out getting the Covid-19 jab to pave the way for his future involvement in several tournaments around the world.Djokovic...
TENNIS
Field Level Media

Novak Djokovic: Will skip majors if vaccine required

Novak Djokovic is holding firm on not being vaccinated against COVID-19 and said he will skip the rest of this season’s Grand Slam tournaments if local mandates require vaccination. In an interview with BBC, his first since being deported from Australia ahead of the Australian Open last month, Djokovic...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Djokovic ‘wrong’ to refuse vaccine, top sport doctor says

A top orthopaedic surgeon who helped re-open sporting and cultural events as lockdown restrictions lifted said he disagreed with Novak Djokovic’s decision not to get vaccinated.Professor James Calder, worked with Public Health England and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to enable sports to return after lockdown, said it must have been “a really tough decision” for the athlete but said it was “wrong”.The medic made the remarks after collecting an OBE at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.The tennis star has refused the vaccine and said he will not defend his Wimbledon or French Open titles if the tournaments...
TENNIS
Buffalo News

Djokovic 'not anti-vax' but prepared to miss out on Grand Slam history

World number one Novak Djokovic has claimed he is not anti-vaccination but would rather skip Grand Slams than be forced to get a COVID jab. The Serb was deported in extraordinary circumstances on the eve of last month's Australian Open where Rafael Nadal won a record 21st Grand Slam trophy to move ahead of Djokovic and Roger Federer on the all-time men's list.
TENNIS
WDBO

Unvaccinated Djokovic could skip French Open, Wimbledon

LONDON — (AP) — If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, foregoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal's record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19. And the No. 1-ranked tennis player is also still smarting about being deported last month from Australia in a drama about his vaccination status that polarized opinion worldwide.
TENNIS
Iola Register

Djokovic willing to skip tourneys over vaccine

LONDON (AP) — If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, foregoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal’s record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19. If need be, not defending his titles at Roland Garros and Wimbledon and missing other tournaments is “the price that I am willing to pay,” said the 34-year-old Serb, comments likely to further boost his hero-status among some opponents of vaccination.
TENNIS
AFP

AFP

44K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy