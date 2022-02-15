ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Nostalgia was inescapable on Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl halftime mostly featured hip-hop songs from decades ago. The Super Bowl ads also celebrated pop-culture from decades past, from Austin Powers to The Cable Guy to The Sopranos. And the only TV show to premiere on Super Bowl Sunday, Bel-Air, is a reboot of 1990s sitcom classic The Fresh...

Collider

Tonight, Sunday, February 13, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are going head-to-head at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Whether you're a longtime Bengals fan who can't believe that this is the first time in thirty years that they might have a shot at taking home a Super Bowl LVI ring or you're rooting for the Los Angeles Rams to win on their home turf, you're probably also excited about the other big part of Super Bowl Sunday. And no, I'm not talking about the halftime show which is headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, with American Sign Language performances by deaf rappers Sean Forbes and Warren Snipe. I'm talking about Super Bowl Commercials. The thing that keeps everyone entertained whether they're excited about the Super Bowl or the superb owls.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Adorably Dance In The Stands At The Super Bowl — Watch

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
Outsider.com

Super Bowl LVI: What Is Eminem’s Net Worth?

The Real Slim Shady will be under the bright lights once again. That’s right, Outsiders. Eminem is set to perform at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. But what is the famous rapper’s net worth?. You better believe that Eminem will be earning himself a very nice paycheck...
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
POPSUGAR

The 2022 Super Bowl Was Full of Famous Faces

Super Bowl LVI brought out all the stars to SoFi Stadium on Sunday for the big game — including Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Lopez, and others. The showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams ended with a huge win for the Rams, clinching their second Super Bowl title in a close finish 23-20 score.
The Oregonian

Super Bowl 2022 commercials: The best and worst ads, including Chevrolet’s ‘Sopranos’ spot, ‘The Rings of Power’ teaser, and Larry David making bad decisions

For football fans, Super Bowl Sunday is all about the big game. For others, it’s an excuse to indulge in tasty snacks. And the game always offers the spectacle of the halftime show. Commercials also are a big part of the experience. These high-profile ads can be funny, thought-provoking,...
Super Bowl LVI: Police Boycotting Halftime Show Over Snoop Dogg's Involvement

There are some police officers who will not be watching or supporting the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in a boycott over rap star Snoop Dogg. We get a little more insight about this boycott from an article by PopCulture. Snoop Dogg has not been silent about his criticism of the police over the years. In fact, he just released a song called "Police" with rapper J5 Slap on board. The song has some graphic lyrics in it, too.
The Independent

Olivia Holzmacher wears special Bengals boots to cheer on boyfriend Joe Burrow at Super Bowl

Olivia Holzmacher, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, has shared her support for her partner ahead of Super Bowl LVI with her outfit.On Sunday, ahead of the face-off between the Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, Holzmacher, 25, shared a series of Instagram Stories in which she could be seen sitting in the stands at SoFi Stadium in California to cheer on Burrow.In one photo, Holzmacher showed off the specially colour-coordinated outfit that she chose for the big game, which included bright orange Bengals-coloured knee-high boots.Holzmacher wore the bright heeled boots in addition to a black turtleneck and black leggings,...
PHOTOS: Super Bowl Halftime show

LOS ANGELES, California (WCMH) — In addition to some football, Super Bowl Sunday also means the big Halftime Show. Five hip hop stars took the stage during halftime at SoFi Stadium: Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg. Pepsi, the main sponsor of the performance, referred to it as "what could be the greatest 12 minutes in music entertainment the world has ever seen."
Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are the Cutest Couple at the Super Bowl in These Giddy Mid-Game Photos

Listen, we've followed Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to premieres, red carpet events, and more since the couple rekindled their romance in the spring of 2021. And now, we got to see a peek of the two on another very special date night. Bennifer was spotted at Super Bowl LVI, and the photos that fans snapped of the pair are truly too cute. Just moments before the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, Lopez and Affleck were spotted watching the game and even practicing their dance moves before the night's big performance. Lopez looked as chic as ever (honestly, when doesn't she?),......
Halle Berry Breaks the Internet Almost Instantly With Surprise Super Bowl Opening Video

In a surprise turn of events, the Super Bowl LVI is starting off on an A-list note that nobody expected, but everyone was kind of hoping for. Just before the Super Bowl starts at 6:30, actress and director Halle Berry posted a video of herself introducing the Super Bowl. On Feb. 13, Berry posted a video to her Twitter of her in a sparkling pantsuit, walking through the stadium. It's simply captioned, "Welcome to the #SuperBowl." Welcome to the #SuperBowl 😉 pic.twitter.com/Z2ap6o1yhw — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 13, 2022 As she's walking, cameras flashing in her face, she says, "Welcome to the land...
Future Spoils Ciara and Russell Wilson's Super Bowl Weekend Plans

It looks like the drama between Future and Ciara continues. TMZ reports that Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson were enjoying Drake's show at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Saturday night and were at a star-studded pre-Super Bowl party with the likes of Lizzo, Teyana Taylor, Cardi B, Offset, and Jack Harlow. However, the rapper Future, who Is the father of Ciara's 7-year-old son Future Zahir, showed up at the party as well.
