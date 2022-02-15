ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV has never topped the original will-they, won’t-they couple -- Sam and Diane from Cheers

 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The versatility of Ted Danson and Shelley Long "gave every episode of the show an unpredictable, electrifying quality," says Emily VanDerWerff. "At the core of the series is the question at the core of many...

www.primetimer.com

TVLine

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Noreen's Return Forces Maddie to 'Grow as a Person,' Says JoAnna Garcia Swisher

Friendly warning, y’all: We’re getting into some light spoilers from Sweet Magnolias Season 2. If you haven’t seen Episode 6, you might want to Netflix and Pour It Out Bill Townsend may be the most polarizing person in Serenity, but he’s got some pretty stiff competition in Noreen Fitzgibbons. When Jamie Lynn Spears‘ character was introduced in Season 1, some viewers recognized her as yet another naïve victim of Bill’s toxic manipulation, while others refused to consider her as anything more than the woman who contributed to the downfall of Maddie’s entire world. At long last, Sweet Magnolias has returned to Netflix...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

1883 season 1 episode 8 spoilers: The future for Elsa, Sam, Margaret

So where is the story going to go moving into 1883 season 1 episode 8? There are only a few episodes left this season!. As we get closer and closer to the end, we have to be wary of what that will mean for some of these characters. We’ve seen them go through quite a bit already, but in episode 7, you can argue that there were actually a few happy moments for Elsa! We didn’t expect her to move forward so quickly in the midst of everything that happened with Ennis, but she was able to find some sort of peace through her moments with Sam. Will that stick with her moving forward? We’d love to think so.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

The Resident's Billie Made A Brave Decision, But Is That Bad News For Another Character?

Spoilers ahead for the February 8 episode of The Resident Season 5, called “Now You See Me.”. Just when it seemed like The Resident's new storyline for Dr. Bell after his diagnosis with multiple sclerosis was going to be comparatively light on the drama, the plot took a turn that forced Billie to revisit her childhood trauma. As it turns out, the man who raped her when she was just 13-years-old is Bell’s competition to take an open seat on the State Medical Board, and she faced the decision of what to do with the information. She ultimately made an incredibly brave decision to try to save others, but it could result in trouble for another character as well as pain for Billie herself.
TV SERIES
Shelley Long
Ted Danson
cartermatt.com

1883 season 1 episode 8: Did Elsa leave Sam, and will she return?

Season 1 episode 8 proved to be one of the biggest ones ever for Elsa Dutton, and that’s saying a lot given what she’s gone through. Just a few episodes ago, the character was mourning the death of Ennis. Now, she is fully devoted to Sam, who calls her Lightning Yellow Hair and the two had a runaway romance like no other. We think some people are being overly critical of Elsa online for moving on so fast, but this is a world where you almost have to. Also, Elsa is young — she is the sort of character who will be quick to fall in love and think about her future with someone new.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Ms. Pat's new Netflix special is "thrilling" in showing when her jokes don't land

"It’s rare for a special to acknowledge when jokes don’t land, and even though there are several Ms. Pat jokes that would probably have done better with more revisions, there’s something thrilling about feeling the range of responses," says Kathryn VanArendonk of the Robert Townsend-directed Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? "It feels right, especially in the truly startling, off-putting, and well-constructed sections like her Uncle Cecil joke. It’s also a fitting representation of the kind of material Ms. Pat is obviously drawn toward — stories she knows are both true and outlandish, stories that will shake people a little. It’s what she’s best at, and her closing remarks are about the power of turning 'the darkest shit of your life' into comedy."
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Station Eleven is the best thing on TV – but you probably won’t want to finish watching it

Forget the glossy Netflix hits and HBO dramas – the TV show that’s most worthy of your time has been snuck onto Starzplay in the UK. The problem is, once you start it, you might not want to finish watching it.Station Eleven’s opening episodes are enticing, competently made television, presenting the show’s world and story in engaging and tantalising ways. Adapted by Maniac’s Patrick Somerville from Emily St John Mandel’s 2014 novel, the series starts amid a flu pandemic that wipes out 99.99 per cent of the world’s population.Episode one, set over one night, sees abandoned eight-year-old Kirsten (Matilda Lawler)...
TV SERIES
#Cheers
Primetimer

Euphoria's “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” episode was a strong testament to what it does best

The HBO teen drama can be frustrating when it loses focus, says Jen Chaney, which is why this week's stellar episode stood out. "What makes 'Stand Still Like the Hummingbird' such a strong testament to what Euphoria does best is its sense of focus," says Chaney. "By keeping its narrative simple and narrow — it zeroes in on what happens to Zendaya’s Rue during a roughly 24-hour period after her mother confronts her about relapsing — this episode goes to wild, emotional, and incredibly intense places without succumbing to the storytelling sprawl that has sometimes been a liability elsewhere this season. In keeping with Euphoria tradition, this 54-minute piece of television is doing the absolute most. But it is doing the absolute most while mostly staying in one lane. The approach mirrors the one-off specials that dropped at the end of 2020 and in early 2021, which also succeeded by stripping away some of the flashier Euphoria elements to create episodes that were exacting, intimate, and allowed the actors to submerge in their characters’ rough waters. During a week where certain social-media comments raised questions about whether the series functions episodically or as a larger piece, the latest chapter provides proof that Euphoria has as much impact in its segments as it does as a whole."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Expect Showtime's Everything's Gonna Be All White to make you feel uncomfortable

Sacha Jenkins’ three-part docuseries -- plus a stellar bonus episode -- delving into race in America "isn’t as rigorous as the Marxist critique Raoul Peck presented in Exterminate All the Brutes," says Daniel Fienberg, "but you can see a similar desire to bring together as many of today’s conversations in a way that ties them into ongoing and globe-spanning debates. His broad focus is on the ways Americans approach history and the way history impacts America in 2022, and those with open minds will find his points on everything from the evolution of our system of racial classification to the baked-in racism of myriad American institutions to be persuasive. But there’s a strong sense that Jenkins doesn’t care how persuasive you find the series if you come in disagreeing. Centering the perspective of people of color, the series rather emphatically trolls the white fragility that Jenkins argues fueled the January 6 failed insurrection, and that will cause more than a few people to watch the trailer for Everything’s Gonna Be All White (or just look at its title) and start immediately whining about reverse racism without watching a single second of the actual series. Jenkins seems completely comfortable making even people who agree with him uncomfortable, reifying a near-parodic version of whiteness that is, presumably, a direct response to what white representations of history did to people of color for centuries." ALSO: Comedian, actress and interview subject Amanda Seales says Everything's Gonna Be All White righteously challenges white fragility.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Love Is Blind is even better in Season 2, offering an absolute mess in the best way

"Around the moment that an atheist gave a speech about how he and a devout Christian who doesn’t believe in evolution might work through their differences, I began to wonder if Love Is Blind Season 2 might just fry the last two brain cells I have left," says Laura Bradley. "Not in the unpleasant sense, like the way a microwave bores a nuclear core into a frozen burrito, but in the nice way—like a blinding ray of light that hits the pineal gland at just the right angle to send beams of Lisa Frank-colored light out of your eyes, ears, nose, and mouth. This is the kind of delightful trash TV that can turn a bad day or even week around—a surreal blend of treacly proclamations, genuine vulnerability, and influencer-chic aesthetic. Who needs brain waves when you’ve got these vibes?"
TV SERIES
EW.com

Why original Futurama star John DiMaggio won't voice Bender in the Hulu revival... for now

While the news of a Futurama revival coming to Hulu may entice fans of the adult animated series, there's one name curiously missing from the call sheet. John DiMaggio, who voiced Bender on the original show, in addition to various other characters, is not presently returning with Billy West (Fry/Zoidberg/Prof. Farnsworth), Katey Sagal (Leela), Tress MacNeille (Linda van Schoonhoven), Maurice LaMarche (Morbo), Lauren Tom (Amy), Phil LaMarr (Hermes), and David Herman (Scruffy).
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Primetimer

Why Lost's Sun and Jin had TV's best romance of all time

Yunjin Kim and Daniel Dae Kim have been named the No. 1 couple in EW's ranking of The Best TV Romances of All Time. "Sure, you may be thinking, 'What about Jack and Kate? Or Kate and Sawyer? Or Charlie and Claire or Penny and Desmond or any other iconic Lost couple?' But there's no competition — from Lost or any other series," says Sydney Bucksbaum. "Sun and Jin crossed time (literally) and space (repeatedly) to find their way back to each other, no matter what. They triumphed over the show's enduring "live together, die alone" theme when Jin ultimately chose to drown with Sun in the final season rather than survive on his own. Theirs was the only love story to span the entire series — against all odds, smoke monster or otherwise. And it also managed to subvert problematic Asian stereotypes along the way."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

HBO Max's Julia Child series Julia premieres March 31

Starring Sarah Lancashire as cooking icon Julia Child and David Hyde Pierce as her husband, the eight-episode Julia "is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic," says HBO. Julia premieres March 31 with three episodes, followed by a weekly rollout.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Anna "Delvey" Sorokin, Inventing Anna subject and socialite scammer, will be the focus of a docuseries from Bunim/Murray

The untitled docuseries from the producers of Surviving R. Kelly will explore the next chapter in the convicted scammer's life after prison. According to Deadline, the limited series "will not look back at her crazy life or crimes, but begin where Inventing Anna ends. It will follow the fast-moving events as her future changes day-to-day. While her final destination is uncertain, the series aims to give audiences an insight into what makes Sorokin tick, and where she plans to take her recently cemented infamy."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Reacher was rapidly renewed for Season 2 thanks to "wildfire"-like binging

"I haven’t learned anything yet, but the term 'spreading like wildfire' was used," showrunner Nick Santora tells TVLine. "I don’t know how to qualify “wildfire,” but… the show is just doing incredibly well." Santora also discussed one major change to the book: "Lee Child was able to describe what the character was thinking at any given moment, but if we do that on TV, we have an hour of watching a guy, trying to guess what he is thinking at that moment. (Laughs) So we had to make Reacher a touch more verbal, but we tried to be very concise with our language and verbiage, and we tried to have Reacher only speak when necessary."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Lake Bell talks directing Pam & Tommy and feeling protective of Pamela Anderson's story

Bell succeeded Craig Gillespie, who directed the first three episodes, helming Episodes 4 and 7. "Yes. Four is when there is a tonal shift, and I knew that I had that responsibility to alley-oop the rest of this emotional journey," says Bell. "We can see that in the beautiful writing. Lily (James) and I prepared a lot and talked about that scene particularly that you referenced — these moments where Pam gets to really advocate for herself and crystallize why it’s different for a man than it is a woman. That, in plain view, is changing. You hear it through the mouth of this woman who, in the first three episodes, you’ve become enamored by because of her beauty, her freedom, her expression, her body and her levity. Then you see this sweet person, who is very much human and understands the currency of what culture has asked of her, get grossly taken advantage of in a way that just gets so unwieldy."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Netflix releases the trailer for Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.

The four-part docuseries from Tiger King producer Chris Smith premieres March 16. Netflix says Bad Vegan "uncovers how Sarma Melngailis, the celebrity restaurateur behind the New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine, went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to the tabloid-touted 'Vegan Fugitive' when she falls for a man who promises to make her dreams come true. Millions of dollars, immortal dogs, meat suits, and secrets lead to a twisted tale of love turned criminal."
TV SERIES
