Oscars should combat declining viewership by becoming more like the Super Bowl

 17 hours ago
"The Super Bowl is a good prism for thinking about how the Academy can widen the scope of activity around the Academy Awards," says Clayton Davis. “'Party' is synonymous with 'Super Bowl,' and it should be with 'Oscars' as...

Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Salary: How Much The Sideline Reporter Makes

It’s shaping up to be a big offseason for FOX’s No. 1 NFL team. While Joe Buck is reportedly locked in, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews are reportedly on expiring contracts. Andrews told The Spun that she desperately wants the team to stick together. “I mean, no, I...
NFL
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
SheKnows

Halle Berry Breaks the Internet Almost Instantly With Surprise Super Bowl Opening Video

In a surprise turn of events, the Super Bowl LVI is starting off on an A-list note that nobody expected, but everyone was kind of hoping for. Just before the Super Bowl starts at 6:30, actress and director Halle Berry posted a video of herself introducing the Super Bowl. On Feb. 13, Berry posted a video to her Twitter of her in a sparkling pantsuit, walking through the stadium. It’s simply captioned, “Welcome to the #SuperBowl.” Welcome to the #SuperBowl 😉 pic.twitter.com/Z2ap6o1yhw — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 13, 2022 As she’s walking, cameras flashing in her face, she says, “Welcome to the land...
NFL
Popculture

Future Spoils Ciara and Russell Wilson's Super Bowl Weekend Plans

It looks like the drama between Future and Ciara continues. TMZ reports that Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson were enjoying Drake's show at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Saturday night and were at a star-studded pre-Super Bowl party with the likes of Lizzo, Teyana Taylor, Cardi B, Offset, and Jack Harlow. However, the rapper Future, who Is the father of Ciara's 7-year-old son Future Zahir, showed up at the party as well.
NFL
The Spun

Danica Patrick Opened Up About Controversial Super Bowl Commercial

Former NASCAR driver turned business woman Danica Patrick was featured in several notable Super Bowl commercials over the years with GoDaddy.com. GoDaddy.com used a provocative, often controversial advertising style with their Super Bowl commercials, which always went viral. Patrick was a part of several commercials, though not all of them...
NFL
Larry David's Super Bowl ad begs the question: Does he know what crypto is?

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star's appearance as a time traveling idiot in a Super Bowl ad for FTX, a crypto currency exchange, left many of David's fans baffled, dismayed and divided. (FTX also released a 2-1/2 minute "Larry's Cut" version of the ad.) "The ad was complete with a crypto giveaway, and left everyone at home entirely confused," says The Cut's Olivia Truffaut-Wong. "I’m sorry, but Larry David starring in a crypto commercial definitely feels like a sign of the apocalypse. It’s the kind of thing I would expect in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, not our actual reality. Twitter will be debating the ad for days to come, but one thing we can all agree on is that there is no way David knows what cryptocurrency is. And while I would normally completely endorse crypto-ignorance, if you’re going to sell something to millions of people, you might want to know what it is." Slate's Justin Peters says "this was one of the funniest ads of the night, but, man, I can’t be the only one getting major turn-of-the-century dot-com vibes from all these triumphalist crypto ads. By the logic of this ad, Larry David would have been skeptical about Pets.com, too—and, you know what? He would have been right!" Later, LeBron James schooled his younger self about taking chances in an ad for Crypto.com. As the Los Angeles Times' Ryan Faughdner notes, "the star-studded ads were the latest example of the entertainment industry’s growing interest in everything blockchain. In the past year, there’s been a preponderance of actors, musicians and athletes talking up digital currencies and or NFTs — unique digital records authenticating ownership of an item, tracked on a digital ledger." But, Faughdner adds, "critics have balked at the spectacle of the rich and famous encouraging viewers to gamble on a risky and speculative market that has been plagued by grifters. Skeptics say the cryptocurrency and NFT craze has primarily benefited wealthy early adopters — the true believers — who could afford to get in early."
NFL
The Spun

Michele Tafoya Reveals Her New Job: NFL Fans React

Michele Tafoya called her final Super Bowl for NBC on Sunday night, as the Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. “My time with NBC Sports has been the most satisfying of my career,” Tafoya said in NBC’s release. “I’ve had the good fortune of collaborating with a team that is amongst the best at what they do, and the support I’ve received in this position has been unparalleled. The list of people to thank is incredibly long, but for now, I will say I am immeasurably grateful to Fred Gaudelli, Drew Esocoff, Al Michaels, and Cris Collinsworth. They are the backbone of the Sunday Night Football family.
NFL
talentrecap.com

Hot Take: 5 Reasons Why Wayne Brady Should Host the Oscars

Nominations for Hollywood’s biggest night will take place this month. The Oscars brings together A-list stars as they celebrate the magic of movies. The ceremony is scheduled for March, but with the Covid-19 pandemic still interrupting our daily lives, the event is subject to change. In the meantime, the Academy Awards social media team is having fun with their fans by having them name celebrities they would like to see host, and I’m here for Wayne Brady.
CELEBRITIES
ESPN wants Super Bowl LVI-winning head coach Sean McVay if he retires at age 36

McVay, who at age 30 was the youngest-ever person to be hired as an NFL head coach, became the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl on Sunday night. Amid rumors that McVay could step down, the New York Post's Andrew Marchand says McVay would be a hot commodity among NFL broadcasters. "McVay would likely be able to command a salary of more than $10 million per year," says Marchand. "He could also potentially have top broadcasting options with Fox and Amazon, according to sources."
NFL
martechseries.com

Samba TV Reports Big Super Bowl LVI Viewership Win for NFL & NBC

More than 1 in 4 US homes watched the Super Bowl; Halftime show scores 19% year-over-year increase in viewership; Analysis finds significant viewership enthusiasm gap between Cincinnati and Los Angeles Markets. Samba TV, the leading global provider of omniscreen advertising and analytics, released US linear television and streaming viewership data...
NFL
