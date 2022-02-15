Sarah Jessica Parker declines to say if Che Diaz is funny, explains why Carrie didn't call 911 right away following Big's heart attack

In And Just Like That... The Documentary, Parker detailed the strength Garson had during his cancer battle. "If he could've stayed one more day, two more hours, three more weeks, he would've summoned the strength and pushed away the terrible pain that he was in. I mean like pain, like physical pain," she says. "God, I can't believe I can't call Willie. I cannot believe I can't call him. I just can't believe it. And he would always tell me that he was the most popular character on the show — and he was not making a joke. He was quite serious. I was like, 'If you say so!' Turned out, he might've been right." ALSO: The documentary reveals Che Diaz wasn't originally Miranda's love interest.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO