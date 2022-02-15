ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Jessica Parker declines to say if Che Diaz is funny, explains why Carrie didn't call 911 right away following Big's heart attack

Andy Cohen pressed the his close friend Parker on burning questions about And Just Like That, though he failed to delve into the...

Popculture

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Put the Final Nail in the Kim Cattrall Feud Coffin

The longstanding feud between former Sex and the City costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattral has continued to make headlines amid the show's recent HBO Max revival. Now, though, Parker has seemingly put the final nail in the coffin, regarding the prospect of Cattrall ever showing up in And Just Like That. While speaking to Variety, Parker was asked if she would be OK with her ex-castmate joining the cast of the news show, to which she replied, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Meet Carrie Bradshaw’s sexy new Mr. Big on ‘And Just Like That’

And just like that, Carrie has a new man. HBO Max‘s reboot “And Just Like That” has been rough for Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). The first episode of the buzzy “Sex and the City” spinoff series began with Mr. Big’s (Chris Noth) tragic death from a heart attack after out a Peloton workout. Their legacy as a couple has also been tarnished by disturbing real-life sexual assault allegations that came out about Noth just after the first two episodes aired.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Sarah Jessica Parker was the only And Just Like That cast member who knew Willie Garson was sick

In And Just Like That... The Documentary, Parker detailed the strength Garson had during his cancer battle. "If he could've stayed one more day, two more hours, three more weeks, he would've summoned the strength and pushed away the terrible pain that he was in. I mean like pain, like physical pain," she says. "God, I can't believe I can't call Willie. I cannot believe I can't call him. I just can't believe it. And he would always tell me that he was the most popular character on the show — and he was not making a joke. He was quite serious. I was like, 'If you say so!' Turned out, he might've been right." ALSO: The documentary reveals Che Diaz wasn't originally Miranda's love interest.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'And Just Like That' Finale Recap: Carrie Says Goodbye to Mr. Big and Hello to Samantha Jones

Spoilers ahead! If you have not finished this week's finale episode of And Just Like That, bookmark this for later or proceed with caution. And Just Like That, the first season of the HBO Max Sex and the City reboot has come to a close. Thursday's episode saw Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) searching for some closure almost a year after the death of her husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth).
TV SERIES
Primetimer

And Just Like That's Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica Parker want to do a second season

The Sex and the City reboot ends its first season on Thursday with its future up in the air. “We did something that was hard to do, which is we took something familiar and did make it new,” And Just Like That creator King tells Variety, “for better and for worse.” When asked if she wants to do more, Parker says: “Definitely, yeah.” One obstacle is scheduling. “Michael and I spoke two weeks ago, and said: ‘OK, when are we going to talk about this?’” Parker adds. “Because there’s a calendar and you don’t want to let too much time pass. There feels like there’s momentum.”
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

Che Diaz Wasn’t Originally Miranda’s Love Interest in ‘And Just Like That’

Ever since the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That… premiered on HBO Max in December, one name has been on everybody’s lips: Che Diaz. Unfortunately, that name is rarely invoked in a positive context. The nonbinary podcast host and “comedian” (air quotes are warranted in this case) played by Sara Ramirez has become the most divisive addition to the new series, turning into an internet-wide joke. (As The Daily Beast’s own Kevin Fallon bluntly put it, Che Diaz may just be the worst character on TV.)
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Easter Egg in ‘And Just Like That’ Finale

Here today, gone tomorrow — such is life, and also the iconic “Carrie” necklace from “Sex and the City,” so it seems. Spoilers for the season finale — now streaming — below. Sarah Jessica Parker wanted to call back to the original “SATC” series finale while filming revival “And Just Like That,” especially since she was back on location in Paris for a monumental moment with the love of her life, Mr. Big. The only catch? This time, instead of Big (Chris Noth) declaring his love for her, Carrie was dumping his ashes out of a designer Eiffel Tower clutch and into...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘There’s Just Too Much Public History’: Sarah Jessica Parker Doesn’t Want Kim Cattrall on ‘And Just Like That’

As the first season of the critically maligned “Sex and the City” revival, “And Just Like That,” wraps its first season on HBO Max, the cast and crew are eagerly awaiting news on a potential renewal. Both Sarah Jessica Parker and showrunner Michael Patrick King have expressed interest in making a second season. But regardless of HBO’s decision, one person who will not appear in any subsequent “Sex and the City” content is Kim Cattrall. Cattrall’s tumultuous relationship with the HBO franchise has been well-documented. A third “Sex and the City” movie had to be scrapped due to the actress’ refusal...
MOVIES
Grazia

The Secret Behind Sarah Jessica Parker's Shoes In And Just Like That...

Carrie Bradshaw knows good shoes. Miranda once had to break the news that she spent more than $40,000 on footwear; news that was delivered, ironically, in a shoe shop. She tells her editor at Vogue, played by Candice Bergen, that she doesn't know anything about men, but she does know about shoes - 'Shoes. Shoes I know!' - and has an identity crisis when she has to walk home in borrowed plimsolls when her footwear - a pair of silver Manolos, no less - go walkabout at a children's birthday party.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SFGate

Sarah Jessica Parker Can’t Quit Carrie Bradshaw

Spoiler alert: This piece contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of “And Just Like That,” which premiered on Feb. 3 on HBO Max. Eighteen years after Carrie Bradshaw reunited with Mr. Big in Paris on “Sex and the City,” Sarah Jessica Parker is back to playing her on HBO Max’s “And Just Like That …” She spoke with Variety about her decision to return to the beloved character; working with showrunner Michael Patrick King; texting with Samantha (after Kim Cattrall decided she doesn’t want to play the character anymore); and saying goodbye to Willie Garson, who played Stanford, one of Carrie’s best friends.
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

Sarah Jessica Parker Explains Why John Corbett Said Aidan Would Be in 'And Just Like That'

We couldn't help but wonder... where was Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) in the HBO Max Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That? Corbett teased an appearance on the show prior to filming, but after the full season aired, fans quickly pointed out that the furniture craftsman was nowhere to be found. On Monday night, Sarah Jessica Parker appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and a fan asked Parker where her character, Carrie Bradshaw's, former love interest was in the reboot.
TV SERIES
Vogue

And Just Like That’s Ivan Hernandez On Producing Che’s Podcast And Kissing Carrie In The Elevator

HBO Max’s And Just Like That saved its best moment for last: Carrie Bradshaw suddenly kissing her dashing podcast producer, Franklyn Hernandez, in the elevator of their midtown office building. The kiss capped off a season marked by Carrie’s grief over the death of Mr Big; it also drew Franklyn, played by theatre actor Ivan Hernandez, from behind the studio glass and into the forefront of feverish And Just Like That discourse. The consensus: Hernandez, who was hiding in plain sight while Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) went on a series of sad, vanilla dates with widower Peter (Jon Tenney), is the promising love interest fans have been waiting for. Franklyn’s confidence in Carrie’s talents – the way that he convinces her to start her own podcast in the finale – was almost as good as the midday make-out.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Worlds Collide as Chrishell Stause Meets "QUEEN" Sarah Jessica Parker

Watch: Chrishell Stause CLAPS BACK at Troll Who Discredits Her Work. And just like that... Chrishell Stause was starstruck. The Selling Sunset real estate agent fan-girled at the sight of Sarah Jessica Parker when filming an episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live!. In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Feb. 15, she gushed about the experience of meeting her "QUEEN" and posted photos of herself posing next to the Sex and the City lead with a big smile.
CELEBRITIES
