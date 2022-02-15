ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why can't Wanda Sykes host the Oscars alone?

Variety reported that Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Sykes are expected to each take on hosting an at the 94th Academy Awards. Schumer is expected to go first. "All three of them are funny, Schumer has an upcoming TV show...

3 women will reportedly host the Oscars

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will reportedly share hosting duties at the 94th Oscars. According to The Hollywood Reporter, each host will anchor a separate hour of the telecast. An official announcement will be made on Good Morning America on Tuesday. The Oscars will be held in front...
Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes Set to Host 2022 Oscars Ceremony

After three years without a host, the 94th Academy Awards will have three of them. As reported by Variety, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes will serve as emcees for Hollywood’s biggest night on March 27, airing on ABC. The selection comes after months of speculation, with the Academy even crowdsourcing host suggestions from fans on Twitter. After last year’s unorthodox ceremony, the choice of hosts gives fans a better idea of what kind of show the 2022 Oscars are aiming to be. IndieWire has reached out to Academy representative for comment. Regina Hall most recently had a good showing at...
Oscars: Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan to Host Nominations Announcement

Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross are set to reveal the 2022 Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Jordan, who is currently part of the cast of Fox’s Call Me Kat, is well-known for his appearances as Beverley Leslie in Will & Grace. Ross is one of the stars of ABC’s Black-ish, which is airing its final season on the network. Ross previously co-hosted the Oscars nominations announcement with Kumail Nanjiani in 2019.More from The Hollywood ReporterBarack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Lin-Manuel Miranda Among Finalists for Audio Publisher AwardsSXSW Gaming Awards: 'It Takes Two' Among Top ContendersOscars: Six Contenders on the Challenges...
The 2022 Oscars Hosts Are Finally Revealed

The 94th Academy Awards certainly won't be a trainwreck. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall are in final negotiations to host the 2022 Oscars ceremony, six sources told The New York Times. The producer of the Oscars telecast, Will Packer, originally want to bring on two hosts for each...
Amy Schumer
Regina Hall
Will Packer
Wanda Sykes
Oscars 2022: Hosts, Nominees, When to Watch, and Everything You Need to Know

The 94th Academy Awards are next month. The nominees for this year's Oscars have already been unveiled, with Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog receiving nods in 12 categories, the most of any film, followed by Denis Villeneuve's Dune with 10. Both movies were nominated for Best Picture, along with Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, and West Side Story. As we get closer to the show, more and more details are coming out about the biggest night in movies, including who will host. The Academy is reportedly set to announce a trio of hosts for this year's ceremony, making this the first time the Oscars will be emceed since Jimmy Kimmel led the ceremony in 2018.
Anthem Awards: ‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,’ Netflix Among Winners

The Anthem Awards, the Webbys’ new honor designed to recognize social impact work worldwide, has named the winners for its inaugural year. The winners include Color of Change, CNN, Disney’s Lion King “Protect the Pride” campaign, Freeform, GLAAD, HBO Max, National Geographic, Netflix, The New York Times‘ 1619 project, Planned Parenthood, Sesame Workshop and various ViacomCBS projects, including The Daily Show With Trevor Noah and RuPaul’s Drag Race “Say Love” PSA with The Trevor Project.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes to HostBoulder International Film Fest: Javier Bardem Tapped for Performer of the Year Award (Exclusive)Spain's...
Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes Tapped To Serve As Academy Awards Co-Hosts

Two of our favorite funny ladies will hit the Oscars stage to emcee this year's Academy Awards telecast, alongside comedian Amy Schumer. Hollywood’s biggest night just got a whole lot funnier, as Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall have signed on to co-host the Academy Awards this year. Variety reports...
Oscars 2022: Trio of Hosts Revealed on 'Good Morning America'

The Oscars will be hosted by three comedians, with producer Will Packer choosing to go a different direction than the typical awards show format. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will share hosting duties of the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, Good Morning America revealed Tuesday morning. The...
Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah to Reunite on Screen for The Equalizer

Jada Pinkett Smith is joining her Girls Trip costar Queen Latifah on The Equalizer. The Red Table Talk host, 50, is gearing up for a guest role on the CBS series, Deadline reports. Pinkett Smith is set to portray a witty thief named Jessie Cook, who also has a photographic memory. Cook and Latifah's character, Robin McCall, have very different personalities — and history together, as Cook previously spent time working for the CIA.
Ellen DeGeneres Just Received The Most Devastating News–What Does It Mean For Her Career?

First the Ellen show came to an end, and now this?. After four seasons, NBC just cancelled the Ellen DeGeneres-hosted game show, Ellen’s Game of Games, as first reported by Deadline. The show, which premiered in 2017, usually sees DeGeneres and sidekick host Stephen “tWitch” Boss guide contestants through twelve mini games for a chance to win a $100,000 cash prize.
'Full House' Fans Are Emotional Over Candace Cameron Bure's Last Text From Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure is sharing her most cherished memories of Bob Saget with the world, and fans are letting her know that she’s not alone in her grief. On Thursday, the Full House actress opened up about her TV dad’s death. In early January, news broke that Bob had been found dead in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando. While an official autopsy has yet to be released, outlets have reported that he may have died in his sleep after experiencing a stroke or heart attack.
Lara Spencer mourns heartbreaking personal loss with moving tribute

Lara Spencer broke her social media silence over the weekend when she revealed that she'd been absent for a heartbreaking reason. The Good Morning America star shared that she was recovering from the loss of her best friend over the week and had finally found the strength to pay her a tribute.
Jennifer Lopez's Shocking 'The Voice' Announcement—We Definitely Didn’t See This One Coming

Could Jennifer Lopez be joining The Voice as a coach for its next season? If we are to believe the rumors doing the rounds, it’s looking like a very big possibility, although fans are currently speculating which of the NBC singing competition’s current coaches – Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and newbie Ariana Grande – might give up their seat to make way for the 52-year-old “On the Floor” hitmaker.
The King’s Daughter is a Royal Mess

The film introduces us to the glamorous world of King Louis XIV (Pierce Brosnan), a bratty ruler who saunters around his castle in a black robe and floppy wig. When he gets word of a lost daughter, locked away in some Parisian convent, he and his servant Yves (Benjamin Walker) set out to find her. The story is a sort of riff on The Princess Diaries. There have been many attempts to recapture the Princess magic (and romance) but The King’s Daughter doesn’t have the required charm or spontaneity, chivalry or wit, craft or structure.
Here's The Real Reason Hoda Kotb And Joel Schiffman Broke Up

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have called off their engagement and ended their eight year relationship, after deciding that they would be “better off as friends.” The 57-year-old Today anchor and the 63-year-old financier started dating in 2013 and got engaged back in November 2019; they have two adopted daughters together – 4-year-old Haley Joy and 2-year-old Hope Catherine – and they said they will both be doing everything they can to co-parent their children in the best way they can.
The Golden Girls casting director alleges Betty White was hated by her co-stars, says Bea Arthur referred to her with the C-word

The latest episode of Los Angeles Magazine's The Originals podcast features an April 2021 interview with The Golden Girls casting director Joel Thurm. In it, Thurm, speaking months before White's death, alleges that Arthur and Rue McClanahan both called White the C-word. “Literally Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, ‘Oh, she’s a f*cking c*nt,’ using that word,” says Thurm, who is writing a book about his experiences as a casting director. He added: “Yeah, she called her the C-word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears. And by the way, so did Rue McClanahan. Rue McClanahan said it to me in Joe Allen’s (restaurant); Bea Arthur (when she was) on the set of Beggars and Choosers."
Alicia Keys Reacts To Janet Jackson's Admitted Lesbian Crush

Janet Jackson was a trending Twitter topic over the weekend after Lifetime premiered its four-part documentary about the singer’s life, the simply titled Janet Jackson. With the pop icon’s name all over social media, fellow chanteuse Alicia Keys couldn’t help but notice an old article floating around that read, “Janet Jackson admits to Alicia Keys crush.” On Sunday (January 30), the Grammy Award-winning singer shared a screenshot of the story to her Instagram account with a snippet of the article.
