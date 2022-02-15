ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Lost's Sun and Jin had TV's best romance of all time

 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Yunjin Kim and Daniel Dae Kim have been named the No. 1 couple in EW's ranking of The Best TV Romances of All Time. "Sure, you may be thinking, 'What about...

Ms. Pat's new Netflix special is "thrilling" in showing when her jokes don't land

"It’s rare for a special to acknowledge when jokes don’t land, and even though there are several Ms. Pat jokes that would probably have done better with more revisions, there’s something thrilling about feeling the range of responses," says Kathryn VanArendonk of the Robert Townsend-directed Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? "It feels right, especially in the truly startling, off-putting, and well-constructed sections like her Uncle Cecil joke. It’s also a fitting representation of the kind of material Ms. Pat is obviously drawn toward — stories she knows are both true and outlandish, stories that will shake people a little. It’s what she’s best at, and her closing remarks are about the power of turning 'the darkest shit of your life' into comedy."
A prequel series to the British crime film Sexy Beast is still alive at Paramount+

The Sexy Beast prequel series, not to be confused with Netflix dating reality show Sexy Beasts, was first revealed in 2018. Paramount Network ordered it to series in 2019, but scrapped it in 2020. Turns out Sexy Beast is still alive as part of Paramount+'s international division. As Deadline notes, "the prequel to the 2000 cult British gangster movie will track the origin story of the Gal Dove, Don Logan and Teddy Bass characters, played in the movie by Ray Winstone, Ben Kingsley and Ian McShane, respectively. Writer Michael Caleo, whose TV credits include The Sopranos and Rescue Me, will write the adaptation."
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window's surprise finale cameo came at the last minute, with Netflix's help

"Thank God, Netflix somehow got (its major movie star) on board, at least enough to get on the phone with me," says Rachel Ramras, who co-created the absurdist thriller with Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf. Davidson adds: For forever, our script .... kept saying 'a major movie star' until maybe two or three days before we were supposed to shoot the scene. We were all freaked out, and we were all imagining, 'If we couldn’t get a star, what could we do?' We were crazed at one point. I remember suggesting Miss Piggy, and Rachel and Larry laughed. Thank God, that went no further than the three of us talking."
The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
Mario Cantone: I was dropped from Johnny Carson's Tonight Show for being gay

The Sex and the City star told Allison Kugel on her podcast Allison Interviews that The Tonight Show's talent coordinator booked him to perform standup for an October 1986 edition of the show. “When he saw me, he said, ‘Oh my God, you’re amazing! We are going to shape six minutes for you,'" Cantone said, according to the New York Post. "Then he looked at the video again, because he filmed it that night, and he said, ‘You know what? Your comedy has a gay edge to it and I think it’s going to make Johnny nervous, so I’m going to cancel you.'"
Veneno star Isabel Torres dies at 52

Torres died Friday of lung cancer two years after announcing her diagnosis. The transgender actress was one of the three actresses to play transgender icon La Veneno on the HBO Max Spanish series Veneno. In an Instagram video last November, Torres said doctors told her she had two months to live.
HBO Max's Julia Child series Julia premieres March 31

Starring Sarah Lancashire as cooking icon Julia Child and David Hyde Pierce as her husband, the eight-episode Julia "is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic," says HBO. Julia premieres March 31 with three episodes, followed by a weekly rollout.
Ali Wong Spices Up Valentine's Day and The Bachelor Tugs at Some Heartstrings

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day as Ali Wong riffs on relationships iher third Netflix special, and The Bachelor Clayton Echard awards a rose in dramatic fashion. Also today: The CW’s 4400 reaches its Season 1 finale, Olympic athletes compete in the freestyle skiing and big air snowboarding finals, and The Gilded Age recovers from tragedy. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Monday:
‘NCIS’ Actor Who Changed His Tune on Vaccine Dies of COVID Complications

Vachik Mangassarian, a veteran character actor known for his roles on NCIS, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., has died at the age of 78 from COVID-19 complications. Representatives for Mangassarian confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he passed away in Burbank, California. The Iran-born Armenian star moved to...
The Golden Girls casting director alleges Betty White was hated by her co-stars, says Bea Arthur referred to her with the C-word

The latest episode of Los Angeles Magazine's The Originals podcast features an April 2021 interview with The Golden Girls casting director Joel Thurm. In it, Thurm, speaking months before White's death, alleges that Arthur and Rue McClanahan both called White the C-word. “Literally Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, ‘Oh, she’s a f*cking c*nt,’ using that word,” says Thurm, who is writing a book about his experiences as a casting director. He added: “Yeah, she called her the C-word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears. And by the way, so did Rue McClanahan. Rue McClanahan said it to me in Joe Allen’s (restaurant); Bea Arthur (when she was) on the set of Beggars and Choosers."
Simone Biles’ Massive Oval Cut Engagement Ring Worth Over $300k – See Photos Of Incredible Bling

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens are officially engaged & her oval cut engagement ring is absolutely stunning. Simone Biles, 24, and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, are engaged and the couple sealed the deal with a massive oval cut diamond that is insanely gorgeous. Simone posted photos of the engagement as well as up-close photos of the diamond ring and it is stunning.
This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Revealed How Important Abby Was on the Team

Pauley Perrette portrayed forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on NCIS for fifteen seasons. During her time on the series, Perrette helped to create one of the best characters on the show. She left the show in 2018 and fans are still hoping she’ll return. That probably won’t ever happen. However, it’s easy to see why fans want her back. Abby was a loveable character. Her quirky personality made her stand out in the crowd. At the same time, Perrette had great chemistry with her co-stars. In short, her performance was a joy to watch.
