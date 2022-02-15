ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Oscar Isaac says Moon Knight is the first "legitimate" Marvel character study since Iron Man

Primetimer
Primetimer
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

“Often on these big movies it can feel like you’re building the plane on the runway,” Isaac...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Dakota Johnson Will Reportedly Play Sony's First Marvel Female Super Hero

Dakota Johnson is reportedly in talks to star in Sony Pictures' first Marvel movie centering on a female character in the Spider-Man universe, but it's not who anyone may have expected. Instead of playing a character like Black Cat or even Spider-Woman, Sony wants to cast her as Madame Web. Although Sony only has screen rights to Spider-Man-related characters, the studio has found surprising success lately with the Venom movies and its collaborations with Disney's Marvel Studios to bring Spidey to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Announces They Will Replace Carol Danvers This Year

Next year will see the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 31st feature film debut in the form The Marvels (2023). The MCU Phase Four sequel to Captain Marvel (2019) sees the return of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) from her first solo outing, as well as WandaVision‘s Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) — Maria Rambeau’s (Lashana Lynch) daughter. Iman Vellani will also appear as superhero newcomer, Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel. Vellani will, of course, star in her own series on Disney+ this year.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Doctor Strange’s Replacement Is Already In the MCU

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 (2017) revealed a Marvel Comics character who could become the next Sorcerer Supreme. With Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness releasing in theaters in a few months on May 6, 2022, fans are eager to see what Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange will end after the highly anticipated sequel. With many Avengers being replaced by other characters in Phase 4 of the MCU, it is only a matter of time before Doctor Strange ends up being replaced, especially since he is no longer the Sorcerer Supreme.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Key Details About Tom Cruise's Iron Man Reportedly Revealed

The Tom Cruise MCU rumors continue to spread. We're still a few months away from the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but the upcoming film top-billed by Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen already has the rumor mill spinning. As it stands, a lot of speculation surrounds the project — from rumors of the X-Men appearing to Wanda Maximoff serving as the big bad but the topic that has everyone talking as of late is Tom Cruise's alleged involvement in the film.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar Isaac
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Hugh Jackman 'Confirms' Involvement in Multiversal Sequel

It goes without saying that Fox's X-Men film franchise was a hit and miss but you also can't discount the fact that it pretty much launched Hugh Jackman's career to the stratosphere, making him one of the biggest stars on the face of this planet. Jackman went on to become the flagbearer of the franchise, playing Wolverine for nearly 17 years and setting a record for the longest career as a live-action superhero, a feat that still hasn't been beaten today.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tony Stark is STILL the Problem in Controversial Reshoots

The ongoing saga of the embroiled Ms. Marvel show starring MCU newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel has a new chapter. Following major backlash over controversial changes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Muslim superhero’s powers and origin story, the series has been delayed for extensive reshoots. Now leaks from these reshoots have revealed that Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) will still be causing problems in Marvel Phase Four.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Proves Avengers: Endgame Missed by Not Including Defenders in Portals Scene

The most popular movie of the pandemic era box office tied three separate franchises together within the span of a single feature-length. film. Spider-Man: No Way Home not only included Tom Holland's Peter Parker, a character that typically resides in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it packed in Tobey Maguire's web-slinger from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man world and Andrew Garfield's beloved character from Marc Webb's Amazing Spider-Man franchise. The movie's a beautiful amalgamation of things ever wanted from a live-action Spider-Verse flick and frankly, it proves just how much Avengers: Endgame missed out on not including Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and the rest of the Defenders.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Empire
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: More Alleged Images of Tom Cruise as Iron Man Surface

There's no denying that the entire Marvel fandom is still reeling following the triumphant returns of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home but if you think all the surprises end there, we're barely scratching the surface as the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will reportedly be home to more stunning cameos.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness will Reportedly Feature Deadpool’s Debut in the MCU

Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness will Reportedly Feature Deadpool’s Debut in the MCU. When Marvel Cinematic Universe explored the Multiverse, it became an opportunity to introduce new characters to the MCU. Rumors are circulating online that in Marvel’s Multiverse of Madness, we might see characters like Reed Richards, Professor X, and even other variants of superheroes like Tom Cruise as Iron-Man in another dimension. But the fan-favorite, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) is also rumored to have a cameo in the film.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Did Dakota Johnson Just Confirm Her Spider-Man Spinoff Movie?

It’s no secret that the superhero genre has been dominating the film industry, with various studios creating their own cinematic universe as a result. Sony started its Spider-Verse with Venom, and there are currently number of other movies in the works. But did Dakota Johnson just confirm her Spider-Man spinoff movie?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Trailer: Patrick Stewart's Marvel Return Confirmed

Marvel Studios' official trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuted during the Super Bowl and brought with it perhaps the most Earth-shattering tease that MCU fans have ever seen, well at least since December. Seen in the trailer are a few different variants, including multiple Doctor Stranges, but at a certain point Benedict Cumberbatch's hero is imprisoned and taken in front of a group of mysterious figures, only one of whom speaks, a shadowy figure that may or may not be Sir Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier.
MOVIES
Esquire

The Worst Characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ranked

Here's some knowledge for you: There are over 700 characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's your entire high school. Maybe double. Imagine that. A whole damn school full of superpowered people and their un-superpowered friends. Wasn't that a Disney Channel movie with Nicholas Braun in it? Sky High, anyone?
COMICS
Lonestar 99.5

The New ‘Doctor Strange’ Trailer Features … An X-Men Cameo?!?

The Super Bowl spot for Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a full-blown, two-minute trailer. And it features plenty of tantalizing details, including more on the trouble with the multiverse that Strange has caused by helping Spider-Man in No Way Home. But then, about half way through the trailer, Strange is apprehended by some kind of mutliversal police force. You assume he’s about to come face-to-face with Kang, or He Who Remains, or maybe even Sylvie from Loki. But no, he’s confronted instead by ... Professor Xavier from the X-Men?
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Moon Knight Details Reveal Oscar Isaac's Super Powers

The release of Moon Knight is just over a month away, and new details about the Oscar Isaac show continue to surface online. A new report shared on the website for Disney Latino details the powers fans can expect to see from one Steven Grant, the primary identity used by Oscar Isaac's character in the show. The report (translated by Cosmic Circus), says Grant displays an "Olympic-level of athletism, and is also "capable of performing complex acrobatics" while being "a talented combat strategist" and know a great deal about "a variety of weapons."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy