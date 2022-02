In work and in life, the Ebo sisters function as teammates. Both are passionate about making movies and TV shows — Adamma as a director and Adanne, the elder by 17 minutes, as a producer. Their first feature film, the satirical church comedy Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and has already been picked up for a theatrical and streaming release later this year. Growing up Southern Baptist at the height of megachurch culture in the early 2000s served as creative inspiration for the project and still informs their tastes today — when the script was initially selected for the Sundance screenwriting initiative, Adamma says they "popped Champagne, turned on our favorite gospel album, and got drunk." Though the Ebos look and sometimes dress the same, their differing talents are what make them a complete package.

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO