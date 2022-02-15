ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

SU students react to sexual assault allegations

citrustv.com
 17 hours ago

It has been almost six months since...

www.citrustv.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepostathens.com

OU sued over student death, alleged negligence

Brad Airy, along with his family, have launched a wrongful death and reckless negligence lawsuit against Ohio University and other involved parties for the death of Jordyn Airy. The lawsuit was filed in the Ohio Court of Claims on Aug. 31, 2021, by Raymond Marvar, who is representing the Airy...
ATHENS, OH
The Independent

William Bryan used racial slurs about daughter’s date days before killing Ahmaud Arbery, prosecutor says

William “Roddie” Bryan referred to a Black man his daughter was dating as an “n-word” and “monkey” just days before he murdered Ahmaud Arbery in a crime prosecutors argue was racially motivated, a court heard on Monday.The 52-year-old, who was sentenced to life in prison for Arbery’s murder at his state trial last month, repeatedly used racial slurs when he learned his daughter was seeing a Black man, according to Assistant US Attorney Bobbi Bernstein.“[She] is dating a [n-word] now,” Bryan allegedly said in one of the messages.The shocking use of racial slurs came to light on Monday in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Six teenagers arrested after ‘horrific’ attack on homeless man in car park caught on camera

Six teenagers have been arrested following an "horrific" assault on a homeless man in Cornwall.Police were alerted to a video circulating online which appears to show the victim being attacked in Moorfield, Truro, at around 10pm on Saturday.In a clip posted to Facebook, the victim can be seen getting punched, kicked and has a bottle smashed over his head.He was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries but was "doing well" on Monday morning.It is understood the video was taken by a passenger in a car. Officers investigating the assault arrested six suspects on Sunday.Devon and Cornwall police...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Su#Greek
The Independent

Parents outraged after students forced out of classrooms for wearing leggings

Parents at a middle school in central Kentucky have expressed their disappointment and anger at a decision to remove more than a dozen students from lessons over an alleged dress code violation. Scott County Middle School, which reportedly told students in a recent announcement that leggings would be allowed for the month of February on Fridays, was accused of “embarrassing” the students.Reports suggested all of those who were pulled out of lessons last Friday had worn leggings, with their parents believing the students were compliant with the Scott County Middle School dress code. A parent, Whitney Smith, told the Herald-Leader...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Vincent Simmons freed from prison after 44 years as judge rules he did not get fair trial on rape charges in 1977

A Louisiana man was freed after 44 years in prison after new evidence was uncovered in his attempted aggravated rape case.Vincent Simmons was jailed in 1977 for allegedly attacking twin 14-year-old sisters and had been fighting for decades to clear his name.Judge Bill Bennet ordered a new trial in the case on Monday, but the district attorney who would prosecute it said he would not retry the 69-year-old.“I find that the time limitations have been overcome by the allegations of new evidence and in the interest of justice,” said Judge Bennett on Monday, as he told the court he took...
PUBLIC SAFETY
blavity.com

Tesla Facing Lawsuit For Allegedly Subjecting Black Employees To Years Of Racism

California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing has filed a lawsuit against Tesla, saying Black employees at the company's location in Fremont, California have been subjected to racism and harassment for the past decade. The complaint, filed by the state this week, points to several instances of racist language being used towards Black employees at Elon Musk's company, NPR reports.
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Digital Collegian

Penn State student arrested for alleged aggravated assault

Seth Bolembach, a Penn State student and suspended member of the Acacia fraternity, was arrested Sunday after he allegedly assaulted a nurse at Mount Nittany Medical Center, according to court documents. Bolembach was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy