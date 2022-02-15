ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Canadian Trucker Protest Continues | Talking Points

The Canadian trucker protests are continuing...

The Independent

Justin Trudeau says military intervention to stop trucker protest over vaccine mandates ‘not in the cards’

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said that he has no plan to send the military to assist the police in Ottawa in the “Freedom Convoy” protest.Police had previously said that Canada’s military may be needed to clear the anti-vaccine mandate protest, which has paralysed the capital for almost a week. Mr Trudeau said on Thursday during a press briefing that introducing the armed forces is “not in the cards right now.”Police Chief Peter Sloly said local law enforcement is overstretched and the city has considered various options to disband the protesters who have occupied city streets for six days in...
fox40jackson.com

Ricky Schroder calls on American truckers to ‘shut down’ Washington amid Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests

Ricky Schroder has called upon American truckers to “shut down” Washington over COVID-19 restrictions. The actor, who praised Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” truckers, took to Instagram on Thursday and recorded a lengthy video of himself for his nearly 70K followers. The 51-year-old is seen sitting outside beside a fire while reading the Bible and analyzing its teachings.
The Independent

‘I had to do something’: 21-year-old silences trucker protest honking in downtown Ottawa

A 21-year-old resident of Ottawa’s Centretown is being hailed for her role in silencing the constant blaring and honking of truck horns by the protest convoy.Zexi Li is the lead plaintiff in a proposed C$9.8m class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of local residents after the noise had gone on for more than a week, terrorising the community.“This situation, quite frankly, really ruffled my feathers,” Ms Li told CTV Morning Live on Tuesday. “I really, really felt that no matter what, I had to do something.“If that something is to be a voice and be a face — and even...
The Independent

Defiant protesters remain at key US Canada border crossing

Protesters at the busiest border crossing between the United States and Canada remained Saturday despite new warnings to end the blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries and forced the auto industry on both sides to roll back production.It was not immediately clear when or if law enforcement officers would be sent in to remove the demonstrators, who are protesting against Canada's COVID-19 mandates and restrictions. There is also outpouring of fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau About 20 protesters milled about outside early Saturday, while others remained in their pickup trucks and...
PennLive.com

Anti-vaccine convoy protest spurs outrage in Canada

TORONTO (AP) — In a scene at odds with Canadians’ reputation for niceness and rule-following, thousands of protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions descended on the capital over the weekend, deliberately blocking traffic around Parliament Hill. Some urinated and parked on the National War Memorial....
94.3 Jack FM

Trucker’s death during row with migrants in Chile spurs new protests

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Demonstrators protesting migration and rising crime blocked roads in northern Chile on Friday, the day after a trucker fell from a bridge and died during an argument with immigrants, who were later arrested. Truckers blocked roads around the northern mining cities of Antofagasta and Iquique, as...
foodlogistics.com

Disruptions Likely to Come from Canada-Border Protests

The number of protestors are only growing right now in Canada, as Canadians gather to voice their opposition to Coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions. Civil unrest caused numerous supply chain disruptions in the past year in the United States, as many incidents blocked up major roadways and sometimes even full cities. However, this is a more direct impact to the supply chain, as Canadian truckers block numerous border pathways to and from the United States. While the protests began in Ottawa, the Canadian capital, the blockade spread to US. The Emerson Port of Entry in Manitoba. Wednesday night, access through the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit, Mich. and Windsor, Ont. became completely blocked. The protests are already showing their impact on the supply chain, forcing Toyota to halt production at three Canadian plants.
