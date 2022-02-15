ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Watch live footage of Moscow’s Red Square and Kremlin amid Ukraine tensions

By Kate Gill
The Independent
The Independent
 17 hours ago

Watch live as we observe Moscow ’s Red Square and the Kremlin amid fears Russia will invade Ukraine .

Yesterday Boris Johnson warned of a "very, very dangerous and difficult situation" as the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine leaves the world "on the edge of a precipice".

The prime minister will chair an emergency COBRA meeting today to discuss the UK's response to the current situation in Ukraine.

Thousands have been warned to leave Ukraine amid rumours the country’s airspace could be closed in the coming days.

WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
mediaite.com

Gen. Mark Milley Reportedly Warned Congress That a Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Could Cause Kyiv to Fall Within 72 Hours

Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reportedly told lawmakers during closed-door briefings this week that if a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine takes place, then Kyiv could fall within 72 hours. Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported Saturday that multiple congressional sources told her...
FOREIGN POLICY
raleighnews.net

US issues Russia threat to China

Beijing and Moscow have previously vowed to develop their financial ties in a way third states cannot influence. China should brace for shockwaves from American sanctions on Russia if Moscow's troops stage an incursion into Ukraine, one of Washington's top officials has warned after Beijing stressed its close ties with the Kremlin in the face of Western pressure.
FOREIGN POLICY
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Ukraine is getting ready to ditch the AK-47

After USSR broke up, Ukraine and other former republics had a huge stash of Soviet small arms, including AK-47s. Ukraine's military used the AK-47 extensively, but by the 2010s, it wanted a weapon similar to what NATO used. The result was the WAC-47, which looks like a longer-barreled M4 and...
MILITARY
Navy Times

Navy disputes Russia’s claims that it chased a US sub out of its waters

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims a U.S. Navy Virginia-class submarine left Russian territorial waters Saturday after that country’s navy took “appropriate” actions. The U.S. Navy says the incident just didn’t happen. The Russian ministry said it summoned the U.S. embassy’s military attache after its navy...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

