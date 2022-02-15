Watch live footage of Moscow’s Red Square and Kremlin amid Ukraine tensions

Watch live as we observe Moscow ’s Red Square and the Kremlin amid fears Russia will invade Ukraine .

Yesterday Boris Johnson warned of a "very, very dangerous and difficult situation" as the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine leaves the world "on the edge of a precipice".

The prime minister will chair an emergency COBRA meeting today to discuss the UK's response to the current situation in Ukraine.

Thousands have been warned to leave Ukraine amid rumours the country’s airspace could be closed in the coming days.

