Neighborhood Action Plans

Action Plan Amplifies Strengths, Identifies Vulnerabilities in Vermont Food System. Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets When Governor Scott created the Governor’s Commission on the Future of Vermont Agriculture in 2021, he recognized today’s crucial challenges and opportunities to help us chart a path forward. The 12 citizen commissioners appointed by the Governor were asked to study and strategize how best to grow agriculture in the Green Mountain State. In creating the report, the Commissioners shared ideas and tapped the expertise of young farmers, members of the public, and organizations working on environmentally sound farming practices, climate adaptation and resilience, and diversity.
