Neighborhood Action Plans

After providing a survey through the end of 2021, Telluride officials are still seeking public input on the current draft of the updated Climate Action Plan (CAP). Karen Guglielmone, the town’s environmental and engineering division manager, explained those who are interested in providing feedback should focus on these several questions when reviewing the current draft: Does this CAP update meet the goal of being understandable and approachable (i.e., user-friendly) for the public? Does it provide a clear vision of what has been accomplished to date and where the Telluride Community must go? For the proposed strategies: Are key strategies missing? Do you oppose exploring the feasibility of and possibly implementing any of these strategies? What key challenges do you anticipate?

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO