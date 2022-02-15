Neighborhood Action Plans

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleNeighborhood Actions Plans are a set of rules in a Neighborhood that your Sim and their local community can vote on to be put into effect. They range from being fined for using electronics to increasing pay for Careers related to certain Skills. This guide teaches you everything you...

Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica seeks public input on annual action plan

The City of Utica is now accepting applications for federal funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funds come from HUD’s Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnership and Emergency Solutions Grant programs. Applications are available on the city website, cityofutica.com, under the “featured initiatives” tab, a statement from Mayor Robert Palmieri said Thursday.
UTICA, NY
vermontbiz.com

Future of Agriculture Commission Action Plan

Action Plan Amplifies Strengths, Identifies Vulnerabilities in Vermont Food System. Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets When Governor Scott created the Governor’s Commission on the Future of Vermont Agriculture in 2021, he recognized today’s crucial challenges and opportunities to help us chart a path forward. The 12 citizen commissioners appointed by the Governor were asked to study and strategize how best to grow agriculture in the Green Mountain State. In creating the report, the Commissioners shared ideas and tapped the expertise of young farmers, members of the public, and organizations working on environmentally sound farming practices, climate adaptation and resilience, and diversity.
VERMONT STATE
restorationnewsmedia.com

Wake County asks for community feedback on 2022 action plan

RALEIGH — The Wake County Board of Commissioners took steps forward on its 2022 Annual Action Plan a... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Beloit Daily News

Beloit City Council takes action, reviews development plans

BELOIT—The Beloit City Council took action on various development plans, while also approving an amendment to a water services agreement with the Town of Beloit during a meeting Monday night. New religious organization. The Council approved a conditional use permit for Pedro Diaz, who would move the congregation of...
BELOIT, WI
Iowa State Daily

Students gather to discuss Ames Climate Action Plan

Student representatives for the Ames Climate Action Plan listened to student input and shared information at a town hall meeting Monday night. The event took place on campus in the Cardinal Room of the Memorial Union. There were four Iowa State student representatives and two city staff members from the Ames City Steering Committee, as well as around 20 student attendees.
AMES, IA
Santa Cruz Sentinel

New Santa Cruz homeless ‘action plan’ airs March 8

SANTA CRUZ — In the weeks before community volunteers canvas Santa Cruz County to tally the area’s homeless population, the city of Santa Cruz is finalizing a more holistic response to a similar issue. Santa Cruz City Manager Matt Huffaker said Tuesday that his office has spent the...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
kauainownews.com

Implementation of Kaua‘i Destination Management Action Plan Progresses

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority continues making progress on fulfilling the Kaua‘i Destination Management Action Plan. The DMAP’s goal is to rebuild, redefine and reset the direction of tourism throughout three years, from 2021-23. HTA on Monday provided an update on the plan’s implementation. According to a press...
LIFESTYLE
Inquirer and Mirror

Planning Board recommends no action on pool, spa articles

(Feb. 3, 2022) The Planning Board is recommending Town Meeting voters take no action on several proposed changes to hot tub and swimming pool regulations. A pair of citizen articles from Anne Dewez would prohibit hot tubs in the town’s old historic and industrial districts; and in all zoning districts reduce their allowed surface area from 150 square feet to 64 square feet, and limit their volume to 1,000 gallons or less. Swimming pools are already banned in the old historic districts.
NANTUCKET, MA
bikepgh.org

Mellon Park Action Plan Meetings

Feb 22 & 26: Join the Parks Conservancy to help plan the future of Mellon Park. The Mellon Park Action Plan looks to create a unified vision for the park based on community and municipal priorities for park restoration, developments, and activity. This work is also focused on better connecting the two sections of park separated by Fifth Avenue.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Daily Planet

Climate Action Plan update

After providing a survey through the end of 2021, Telluride officials are still seeking public input on the current draft of the updated Climate Action Plan (CAP). Karen Guglielmone, the town’s environmental and engineering division manager, explained those who are interested in providing feedback should focus on these several questions when reviewing the current draft: Does this CAP update meet the goal of being understandable and approachable (i.e., user-friendly) for the public? Does it provide a clear vision of what has been accomplished to date and where the Telluride Community must go? For the proposed strategies: Are key strategies missing? Do you oppose exploring the feasibility of and possibly implementing any of these strategies? What key challenges do you anticipate?
TELLURIDE, CO
downbeach.com

Atlantic County residents asked for input on resiliency action plan

The Atlantic County Coastal Region project team will hold two public information meetings on Thursday, Feb. 10 to discuss the Resilient NJ Regional Resilience and Adaptation Action Plan. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has launched a planning process to prepare for the impacts of climate change that will...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
houmatimes.com

Louisiana’s Climate Action Plan Unanimously Approved by Task Force

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Climate Initiatives Task Force unanimously approved the state’s first ever Climate Action Plan on January, 31. Louisiana’s Plan contains a balanced set of recommendations to limit the severity of climate change while positioning the state to maintain its economic competitiveness in a low-carbon future. The science-based plan achieves the Governor’s goals of reaching net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, putting the state in line with pledges made under the Paris Agreement, and by the federal government, 25 other states, and hundreds of companies in the private sector.
LOUISIANA STATE
ulyssesnews.com

Vaping ECHO Action Plan at Kepley Middle School

A new pilot program is being introduced at Kepley Middle School. Vice Principal Kevin Self has introduced the Vaping ECHO Action Plan to help prevent the underage use of smoking, vaping, and other substance use. The current policy at Kepley when it comes to this use includes Out of School...
ULYSSES, KS

