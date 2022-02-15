ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lack of interior defense stings Warriors in loss to Clippers

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46MKal_0eEjTJRa00

The Warriors will roll into the All-Star break with the NBA’s second-best record. Draymond Green is expected to return in a couple of weeks. All things considered, Golden State (42-16) is in good shape with one more home date against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday before a much-needed eight-day break between games.

Still, it’s impossible not to notice the cracks that are showing in the Warriors’ defense without their middle linebacker Green roaming the post. The Los Angeles Clippers outscored the Warriors by 15 points Monday night in a 119-104 win when they outscored Golden State by 14 points (54-40) in the paint.

“It’s hard to win in this league when you’re looking like we are defensively, with so many holes in our game,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Tonight it was just on-ball defense. They just spent the entire game at the front of the rim.”

It’s easy to point at Clippers big man Ivica Zubac’s efficient night (8-of-10 FG) en route to 18 points and eight boards. But 16 of Terance Mann’s career-high 25 points came in the paint and Reggie Jackson added 10 of his 19 points in the paint. That’s not what you want to see from two slashing guards.

The big nights from Mann and Jackson highlighted the Warriors’ defense that lacked any interior bite. Golden State has been outscored by an average of 5.8 points in the paint per night in the 20 games since Green has been sidelined, only outpacing their opponent in the category on five occasions in that span. By comparison, the Warriors outscored opponents by 4.7 points in the paint in the 38 contests before Green's calf/back injury on Jan. 9. That's a 10.5-point swing.

As Kerr noted, the Warriors still lead the league in defensive rating (104.4) but he said, “we’re not right now. Those numbers are inflated by what we did early in the season,” AKA when Green was on the floor.

Whereas the Warriors struggled with off-ball defense, preventing back cuts and offensive rebounds during the most recent defensive lull – which started four games ago in a 111-85 loss to the Utah Jazz – Golden State’s defenders couldn’t stay in front of their man Monday night. Mann and Jackson pretty much had their way getting into the lane, either scoring or setting up easy buckets for their teammates en route to 15 combined assists.

“Tonight didn’t feel like it had anything to do with size,” Kerr said. “They just went right around us. Point of attack defense was the main issue tonight, but it’s been something different each night.”

Listen to Bay Area sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Warriors team gear

It started on the perimeter, but players like Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr. didn’t offer much secondary support once the Clippers got into the lane. Golden State’s lone true big man Kevon Looney subbed out of the game with 3:42 left in the third quarter and didn’t return. He also took responsibility for letting Zubac dominate the game early.

“I let Zubac get a few offensive rebounds and let him roll to the paint kind of easy,” Looney said. “I think it’s my job – especially to start the game – to set the tone. I don’t think I did a good job of that tonight.”

Looney – who has started all 58 games for Golden State this season – will have one more test against MVP candidate Nikola Jokic Wednesday before hitting the reset button.

“We only got 20 something games left,” Looney said. “We want to start building back good habits on the defensive end, because we gotta get ready for the playoffs.”

Offensively, the Warriors didn’t give much help to Steph Curry, who finished with a masterful 33-point performance that included 8-of-13 from 3-point land. Klay Thompson struggled (3-of-14) while Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole each scored 13 points apiece as the second-leading scorers.

Curry said the team needs to figure out the defensive problems without waiting for Green to get back on the floor.

“Everybody being accountable for their role in terms of a five-man defense,” Curry said. “That’s [being] locked in on gameplan discipline.”

Comments / 0

Related
knbr.com

3 takeaways from Warriors’ close win over Lakers

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers are now over 20 games out of first place in the Western Conference. Stephen Curry accidentally sent James to the free-throw line with a chance to tie the game with three foul shots. But James missed the first and third attempts at the stripe, allowing Golden State to bask in confetti floating down from the Chase Center rafters.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Nemanja Bjelica
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Kevon Looney
The Associated Press

Thompson has season-high 33, Warriors edge Lakers 117-115

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 16 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry made a clutch layup with 46 seconds remaining, and the Golden State Warriors held off the Los Angeles Lakers 117-115 on Saturday night, spoiling another scoring milestone by LeBron James.
NBA
New Haven Register

Mann scores season-high 25, Clippers defeat Warriors 119-104

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terance Mann and the Los Angeles Clippers are beginning to prove they can consistently overcome big games by opposing superstars. After weathering a 45-point performance from Luca Doncic to defeat Dallas on Saturday, the Clippers were able to withstand a huge first half from Stephen Curry before taking control in the second and beating the Golden State Warriors 119-104 on Monday night.
NBA
wagertalk.com

Clippers vs Warriors Prop Betting Preview Feb 14

NBA prop betting specialist Andy Lang offers his Clippers vs Warriors preview for Monday, February 14. At the time of posting, Golden State has opened as a 6-point home favorite over the visitors from Los Angeles, with the total sitting at 219.5 points. Stay on top of the latest NBA...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#The Clippers#Golden State#The Los Angeles Clippers
FOX Sports

Curry and Golden State play Jokic and the Nuggets

Denver Nuggets (32-25, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (42-16, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA's top scorers, Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic, meet when Golden State and Denver square off. Curry is seventh in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and Jokic is seventh in the league averaging 25.8 points per game.
NBA
NESN

Best NBA Bet for Monday: Target This Player Prop In The Warriors-Clippers Matchup

There were only two NBA games on Sunday as the league understandably didn’t want to go head-to-head against the Super Bowl. While that didn’t leave us with many options to choose from, I wanted to at least have some NBA action before partaking in the Big Game festivities. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out for us as the Pacers narrowly missed covering the spread by 2.5 points. We’ll need to have a short memory after that disappointing loss, and hopefully, we can get back in the win column on Monday.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
FOX Sports

Curry, Golden State set for matchup with Los Angeles

Golden State Warriors (42-15, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (28-30, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors square off against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 25.7 points per game. The Clippers are 15-22...
NBA
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
East Bay Times

Klay Thompson goes ballistic in fourth quarter, Warriors beat Lakers in wild finish

SAN FRANCISCO — With 49ers quarterback Trey Lance and Giants manager Gabe Kapler sitting courtside to watch a marquee matchup between the Lakers and Warriors, it was Klay Thompson whose star shined brightest Saturday night. Thompson may have missed 941 days of basketball, but his knack for a takeover...
NBA
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
617
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy