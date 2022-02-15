ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League top four race: Our predictions on who will get last Champions League spot - and why

By Alan Tyers
Telegraph
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleArsene Wenger famously said that fourth place was as good as a trophy, but which lucky team will be lifting the imaginary third-best loser pot come May? With Manchester City seemingly destined to win the actual league, and Liverpool and Chelsea both looking hot favourites for silver and bronze, for the...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Who will finish fourth in the Premier League?

It was a difficult weekend for the Premier League's top-four hopefuls. Well, apart from for two sides. While Manchester United, West Ham and Tottenham all dropped points and Arsenal sat at home, Wolves' win over Spurs pulled them into contention for the final Champions League berth, turning what was already a thrilling four-way tilt into a five-horse race.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Chelsea to back Thomas Tuchel and sustained Premier League title bid with summer investment

Chelsea are planning to back head coach Thomas Tuchel to follow up his incredible cup success with a sustained Premier League title bid next season. Tuchel won his third trophy since succeeding Frank Lampard just over a year ago, as Chelsea became club world champions on Saturday, and has the chance to add another piece of silverware to his collection in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool in two weeks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Conor Coady
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Raúl Jiménez
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Leander Dendoncker
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Bruno Lage
Person
Jesse Lingard
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
SkySports

Man Utd 2-0 Brighton: Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes score as Ralf Rangnick's side move up to fourth

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his goal drought in emphatic style as Manchester United moved up to fourth in the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Brighton at Old Trafford. Ronaldo had gone six games without scoring but blasted home before Lewis Dunk's red card dented Brighton's hopes and Bruno Fernandes' strike effort added late gloss to the score.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Who are the top goalscorers in UEFA Champions League knock-out stages?

Goal takes a look at the highest goalscorers in the knock-out stages of the Champions League... The UEFA Champions League knock-out stages are around the corner as the top 16 teams in Europe are gearing up to battle it out for continental glory. The 2021/22 Champions League round of 16...
UEFA
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona to battle Chelsea for Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barca and Chelsea want De Ligt. Juventus could face a fight to...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Tottenham
NJ.com

Manchester United vs. Brighton LIVE STREAM (2/15/22): Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in English Premier League online | Time, USA TV, channel

Manchester United, led by Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, faces Brighton in an English Premier League match on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 (2/15/22) at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Fans without cable can watch the match with a subscription to Peacock. Here’s what you need to know:. What: English Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Champions League resumes, Man U seeks 1st win in 4

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Three of the competition’s top teams are in action in the first games in the last 16. The headline match of the round is Paris Saint-Germain versus Real Madrid, which sees Lionel Messi go up against the team he caused so much pain in the Spanish league with Barcelona. Now Messi is at PSG and looking to lead the French team to a first Champions League title as part of an exciting front three that also contains Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. All three are expected to play while Madrid could start without star attacker Karim Benzema, who is working his way back from a hamstring injury and might have to settle for a place on the bench. The other match sees Manchester City, the beaten finalist last season and a leading contender again this year, play away to Portuguese team Sporting in what should be a mismatch. City is without first-choice right back Kyle Walker, who is suspended, and injured forwards Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus, but is otherwise in great shape against a side that hasn’t reached this stage since 2008-09.
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Are Wolves quietly becoming a dark horse for a Champions League spot?

It is a few days since Chelsea became champions of the world but more than 67 years since Wolves did. Not officially, admittedly. Their 1954 friendly win over a Honved featuring Ferenc Puskas, Zoltan Czibor and Sandor Kocsis prompted the Daily Mail to anoint them as such. That heady declaration helped lead to the foundation of the European Cup but, since a quarter-final defeat to Barcelona in 1959-60, Wolves have been exiled from it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sporting Lisbon 0-5 Manchester City: Champions League favourites destroy hosts in Champions League last-16 first leg as they score FIVE in Portugal, including four in the first-half with Bernardo Silva netting twice

One day it is going to happen, you do know that. A team cannot be as good as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and keep finding ways not to win the Champions League. This was another landmark display. Whatever the weaknesses of Sporting Lisbon, to come away and win by five was a remarkable achievement.
UEFA
SkySports

Sporting Lisbon 0-5 Man City: Bernardo Silva nets twice as Pep Guardiola's men make Champions League statement

Manchester City underlined their status as Champions League favourites with a ruthless 5-0 thrashing of Sporting Lisbon to effectively book their place in the quarter-finals. City, runners-up last season, blew Sporting away with a rampant first-half display at the Jose Alvalade Stadium as they became the first side in the competition's history to lead by four goals at the halfway point of a Champions League knockout game.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy