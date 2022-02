The 16th hole at the Waste Management Open was lit up on Saturday after Sam Ryder’s hole-in-one. The fans celebrated the only way they knew how to as classy golf fans- throw your beer!! And the cups just kept on coming. SO much so that no alcohol was allowed at the 16th hole the rest of tournament… this is why they can’t have nice things! Check out this plastic cup tsunami.

