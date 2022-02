Palo Alto tenants who face eviction could be eligible for relocation assistance from their landlords thanks to a law that the City Council adopted on Monday night. By a 5-1 vote, with Greg Tanaka dissenting and Greer Stone recusing himself, the council expanded a law that it had adopted in 2018 in response to the evictions from President Hotel, a 75-unit apartment building that is being converted into a hotel. The existing policy entitles tenants to receive payments ranging from $7,000 for a studio to $17,000 for an apartment with three or more bedrooms.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO