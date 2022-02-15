ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Sports in Brief

By The Associated Press
 17 hours ago

BEIJING (AP) — The International Olympic Committee says there will be no medal ceremony in Beijing if 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva places in the top three in the women’s individual event. There will also be no medal ceremony for the team event, where Russia won...

HollywoodLife

Kamila Valieva: 5 Things About Russian Skater, 15, At The Center Of A Winter Olympics Scandal

Despite Kamila Valieva testing positive for a banned substance, the teenage Russian skater will compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s what you need to know. Stop us if you heard this before: a Russian Olympic athlete got caught doping. Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old figure skating wonder who has dazzled the world on the ice at the Beijing 2022 games, is at the center of an Olympic scandal. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a global sports arbiter, ruled on Monday (Feb. 14) that Kamila could compete in the women’s figure skating event, despite testing positive for a banned substance in December 2021. Kamila is favored to win gold in Tuesday’s event, and the ruling has caused a growing backlash over Russia’s continued list of doping violations.
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
blackchronicle.com

2022 Winter Olympics daily schedule: When, where to watch Mikaela Shiffrin, USA hockey, others go for gold

The Olympics are back on schedule with XXIV Olympic Winter Games taking place in Beijing, just a few months after the rescheduled 2020 Summer Olympics took place in Tokyo. There have been a myriad of hurdles to putting on these Games, from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to a United States diplomatic boycott of the event over alleged human rights abuses in China.
Vox

The shocking decision to allow Kamila Valieva to skate at the Olympics, explained

Despite testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, Russia’s 15-year-old Kamila Valieva skated at the Olympic women’s figure skating competition on Tuesday. She’s currently first with 82.16 points, a whisper of an advantage over her teammate Anna Shcherbakova, who sits at 80.20 points, and Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto with 79.84 points.
NBC Sports

Meet the College Athletes Competing for Team USA at the Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics features approximately 2,900 athletes from around the globe – more than 200 of which started in the same place, as NCAA student-athletes. Some of these NCAA student-athletes are in Beijing representing Team USA, while others are at the Games representing their own countries. While the...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Valieva skates into first place after Olympic short program

BEIJING — (AP) — Kamila Valieva skated off the Olympic ice with the lead in the women's short program and tears in her eyes. They were not tears of joy. The enormous pressure and scrutiny on the 15-year-old Russian dynamo, who is at the center of the latest Olympic doping scandal, appeared to finally get to her Tuesday night. Despite an incredible performance by the standards of just about anyone else, Valieva could hardly hold it together while she awaited her scores.
SPORTS
