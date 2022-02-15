ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-580 in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC Bay Area
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA fatal crash in Oakland caused a big backup on...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Oakland, CA
Accidents
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

January 6 committee subpoenas others tied to false elector scheme

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on Tuesday issued another half dozen subpoenas to individuals connected to an unsuccessful scheme to have false "alternate electors" cast electoral votes for former President Donald Trump in states won by President Joe Biden. The group, which includes the Trump campaign's Election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident

Comments / 0

Community Policy