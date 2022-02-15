ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Wafer-thin margin leads to Olympic silver for Eileen Gu

By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer
San Mateo Daily Journal
 17 hours ago

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — If Eileen Gu’s latest performance is best gauged by how she came through big under pressure, or how she somehow keeps balancing three different and difficult events with the demands of her burgeoning celebrity, then her high-wire act Tuesday at the Olympics must have felt like a...

www.smdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mathilde Gremaud
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
AFP

Russian teen Valieva allowed to skate again at Beijing Olympics

Russian teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva can compete again at the Beijing Olympics after sport's top court said on Monday that she should not be suspended for failing a drugs test. The day before she received the result, Valieva helped Russia win the figure skating team title in Beijing, producing a dazzling performance as she became the first woman to land a quadruple jump in Olympic competition.
SPORTS
Vox

The shocking decision to allow Kamila Valieva to skate at the Olympics, explained

Despite testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, Russia’s 15-year-old Kamila Valieva skated at the Olympic women’s figure skating competition on Tuesday. She’s currently first with 82.16 points, a whisper of an advantage over her teammate Anna Shcherbakova, who sits at 80.20 points, and Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto with 79.84 points.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Silver#Wafer#Big Air#Zhangjiakou#Ap
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat Denmark in men’s curling as Kaillie Humphries races in monobob

Day nine of the Olympic Games is well underway with upto seven medals up for grabs. Eve Muirhead and Team GB would be looking to retain the momentum they gained after a stunning and crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.Expectations are high from the men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling. They are currently placed among the top four teams competing to secure a place in the semi-finals.Meanwhile, another sport made its debut at the Games, as the first two runs in women’s monobob were held, making bobsleigh a gender-balanced discipline with two men’s and two women’s events. All eyes were on Kaillie Humphries who would be looking to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor. Three-time Olympic medallist, Humphries who switched from Canada to US in 2019, did not disappoint, as she finished the race ahead of others.France’s Alexis Punturault, and his compatriot Mathieu Faivre would be skiing down the slope as the favourites for gold in men’s giant slalom.Follow the latest update below:
SPORTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Valieva skates into first place after Olympic short program

BEIJING — (AP) — Kamila Valieva skated off the Olympic ice with the lead in the women's short program and tears in her eyes. They were not tears of joy. The enormous pressure and scrutiny on the 15-year-old Russian dynamo, who is at the center of the latest Olympic doping scandal, appeared to finally get to her Tuesday night. Despite an incredible performance by the standards of just about anyone else, Valieva could hardly hold it together while she awaited her scores.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Winter Olympics: Chinese teenager Su Yiming wins snowboard gold in men's big air

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. China's Su Yiming claimed a second snowboard medal at the Winter Olympics as the teenager won a stunning gold in the men's big air event in Beijing.
SPORTS
NBC Philadelphia

Watch Eileen Gu's Silver-Winning Freeski Slopestyle Run

Eileen Gu is taking over the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Chinese freestyle skier won gold in the big air event to begin her Olympic journey and followed that up with a silver medal in slopestyle on Tuesday. A slopestyle medal was far from a certainty for the 18-year-old through two...
SPORTS
Tacoma News Tribune

Eileen Gu advances on busy day of freestyle at Olympics

Trying for three gold medals in one Olympics is a hectic business. So it was no surprise that Eileen Gu was a skier in a hurry Monday. China's burgeoning freestyle superstar munched on a fried dumpling filled with chives and vermicelli noodles while she awaited her score in slopestyle qualifying. It came up. She had made it through to the final. And then she rushed over to practice on the halfpipe, where the contest starts later this week.
WORLD
San Mateo Daily Journal

Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Monday, Feb. 14

BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Monday, Feb. 14, at the Beijing Games:. Former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries easily won the inaugural women’s monobob event. It was her third Olympic gold medal and her first for the U.S. It was also the first sliding medal...
SPORTS
San Mateo Daily Journal

Olympics Live: Shiffrin confirms she'll enter downhill

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Mikaela Shiffrin has confirmed that she will race a downhill at the Winter Olympics for the first time Tuesday. She says she's changing how she thinks about what is at stake as she prepares for her fourth event in Beijing.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy