How GOP voters feel about January 6 and Donald Trump
As a House committee investigates the January 6 insurrection, two Republican leaders have...www.cbsnews.com
You might want to relook at that day’s activities. You missed the beatIng of policemen, destruction of government property, smearing feces on the walls and floors, theft of government property and computers. Hardly considered barely. Where you there? Share your videos, we would love to see the days event from your eyes.
A lot of the GOP voters watched what happened on January 6 and it reminded them of going to Vacation Bible School when they were little kids
That was nothing. What if they had of shot at people and burned down the Capitol building. Maybe hit someone in the head with a skateboard or spray painted graffiti everywhere. Or occupied the capitol for several weeks and called it Chaz. Yeah, like Antifa and BLM did in other cities. Yeah, that would have been ok. Problem was, the barely did anything. Should have done much more, then no one would be in trouble.
Comments / 29