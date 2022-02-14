ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

How GOP voters feel about January 6 and Donald Trump

Cover picture for the articleAs a House committee investigates the January 6 insurrection, two Republican leaders have...

O C
4h ago

You might want to relook at that day’s activities. You missed the beatIng of policemen, destruction of government property, smearing feces on the walls and floors, theft of government property and computers. Hardly considered barely. Where you there? Share your videos, we would love to see the days event from your eyes.

loneranger
8h ago

A lot of the GOP voters watched what happened on January 6 and it reminded them of going to Vacation Bible School when they were little kids

Chris Baker
7h ago

That was nothing. What if they had of shot at people and burned down the Capitol building. Maybe hit someone in the head with a skateboard or spray painted graffiti everywhere. Or occupied the capitol for several weeks and called it Chaz. Yeah, like Antifa and BLM did in other cities. Yeah, that would have been ok. Problem was, the barely did anything. Should have done much more, then no one would be in trouble.

Washington Post

A weakened Trump? As some voters edge away, he battles parts of the Republican Party he once ran.

EAST TAWAS, Mich. — Donald Trump’s pick to become Michigan’s next attorney general has a problem with the leaders of the party Trump once ran. At a recent pizza-fueled meeting with activists overlooking the ice fields of Lake Huron, Kalamazoo attorney Matthew DePerno described the top Republicans in his state as a crew of corrupt self-dealers, more interested in their own power than the Constitution.
Idaho8.com

CNN Poll: Neither Biden nor Trump has their party’s full support for a 2024 run

A significant number of both Democrats and Republicans currently hope to see their parties find alternatives to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in the next presidential election, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. But very few have specific candidates in mind, underscoring how distant — and potentially mutable — the 2024 race remains.
SFGate

Republicans may be divided over Trump, but that's of little solace to Biden and the Democrats

WASHINGTON - Democrats got another harsh reminder this past week of what the November elections could bring, which is to say trouble. With inflation roaring at a pace not seen in 40 years, intraparty Democratic debates about mask mandates and President Biden's weak approval ratings, the fundamentals for the midterm elections continue to look ominous for the party.
