The post aims to shed light on some trusted cryptocurrency trading bots and explain the mechanics behind them. This is not in-depth research, but just an overview and comparison that will be helpful for anyone who needs a crypto trading bot in order to automate their cryptocurrency investing. Stoic AI uses a long-only portfolio-based strategy of different altcoins in its pocket. The decision to either buy any token or keep it untouched is based on quantitative research. Trading is carried out on the spot market, which has some advantages. Not using margin or any kinds of derivatives may lead to more cautious trading.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO