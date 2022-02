Hopkinsville’s Daisjaun Mercer had a big offensive night in the Tigers’ win over Christian County Monday night. Even bigger was his play on the defensive end of the court, where he disrupted the flow of the Colonels’ offense all night long. YourSportsEdge.Com had the chance to speak with Daisjaun after the game about his defensive play and the Tigers’ second win over the Colonels this season.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO