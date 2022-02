It’s not easy for a K-drama promo circuit to start off with as positive a bang as MBC is doing for its upcoming fantasy drama Tomorrow but I’m just too happy bemoan why this can’t happen more frequently. The poster has the four leads Kim Hee Sun, Ro Woon, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Yoon Ji On perched at the edge of a rooftop, the three veterans looking badass while the newly arrive maknae Ro Woon is grabbing an unknown hand from preventing the person from falling. The poster conveys the core drama concept – cool mysterious people trying to prevent suicides and I dig it so much! The teensy bit of concern is that the promos and early half of sci-fi fantasy drama Alice also looked great but that feel apart so hard and flaming bad I’m still got residual burn marks. The good news is that this drama is based on a webtoon so the story will hopefully adhere to that and from the promos the main leads are all styled to the T to look just like their webtoon counterparts. Kim Hee Sun looks so badass and I can’t believe she’s 45 years old and can pull off a short punk pink shag cut.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO