Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-15 16:12:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Elkhart, La Porte, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Elkhart; La Porte; St. Joseph WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions Thursday afternoon and evening. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 14:03:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-15 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial County Southwest HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Very difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and minor structural damage possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-15 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...From noon EST today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of southeastern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-16 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. This is especially the case for those living in ice jam prone areas along the Buffalo area creeks and Cattaraugus creek. Others that have experienced ice jam flooding in the past should also be extra vigilant during this period. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans, Southern Erie and Wyoming. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. The greatest threat for flooding will be in ice jam prone areas, such as the Buffalo area creeks and near Sunset Bay on Cattaraugus creek. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Significant warming ahead of a slow moving cold front will result in a major melt down of a large portion of the extensive snow pack over the region. While this warming will begin on Wednesday, melt water is not forecast to reach the tributaries until Wednesday evening. A storm system will then track out of the Ohio valley late Wednesday night and Thursday...reaching our forecast area Thursday evening. This system is forecast to generate a half to one and a half inches of rain over western New York...most of which will come from midday Thursday into Thursday evening. The combination of the significant rainfall and extensive snow melt will result in at LEAST major rises on area tributaries. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 14:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-15 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Roberts...Hemphill...Gray...Wheeler...Donley and Collingsworth. * 20 Foot Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 7. * Timing...11 am to 8 pm.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 10:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-16 16:15:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Continue to monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings Wednesday and Thursday. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and snow melt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, in northern Indiana, Adams, Allen IN, Blackford, Cass IN, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton IN, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, Lagrange, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Pulaski, St. Joseph IN, Starke, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, White and Whitley. In southwest Michigan, Branch, Cass MI, Hillsdale and St. Joseph MI. In northwest Ohio, Allen OH, Defiance, Fulton OH, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall between 1 and 2 inches is expected to fall during this period with times of moderate to heavy rain. Frozen ground, ice jams, and additional snow pack melt will help lead to increased runoff leading to minor to moderate river flooding and flooding in low lying areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BRANCH COUNTY, MI

