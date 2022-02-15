Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 10:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-16 16:15:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Continue to monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings Wednesday and Thursday. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and snow melt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, in northern Indiana, Adams, Allen IN, Blackford, Cass IN, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton IN, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, Lagrange, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Pulaski, St. Joseph IN, Starke, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, White and Whitley. In southwest Michigan, Branch, Cass MI, Hillsdale and St. Joseph MI. In northwest Ohio, Allen OH, Defiance, Fulton OH, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall between 1 and 2 inches is expected to fall during this period with times of moderate to heavy rain. Frozen ground, ice jams, and additional snow pack melt will help lead to increased runoff leading to minor to moderate river flooding and flooding in low lying areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
