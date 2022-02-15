Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-16 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. This is especially the case for those living in ice jam prone areas along the Buffalo area creeks and Cattaraugus creek. Others that have experienced ice jam flooding in the past should also be extra vigilant during this period. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans, Southern Erie and Wyoming. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. The greatest threat for flooding will be in ice jam prone areas, such as the Buffalo area creeks and near Sunset Bay on Cattaraugus creek. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Significant warming ahead of a slow moving cold front will result in a major melt down of a large portion of the extensive snow pack over the region. While this warming will begin on Wednesday, melt water is not forecast to reach the tributaries until Wednesday evening. A storm system will then track out of the Ohio valley late Wednesday night and Thursday...reaching our forecast area Thursday evening. This system is forecast to generate a half to one and a half inches of rain over western New York...most of which will come from midday Thursday into Thursday evening. The combination of the significant rainfall and extensive snow melt will result in at LEAST major rises on area tributaries. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO