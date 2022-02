Coleen Rooney has lost her bid to bring a High Court claim against Rebekah Vardy’s agent as part of an ongoing legal battle between the footballers’ wives over an online post.In an October 2019 post on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, Mrs Rooney, 35, accused Mrs Vardy, 39, of leaking stories about her private life after a months-long “sting operation”.The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney, dubbed “Wagatha Christie”, claimed Mrs Vardy had shared fake stories she posted on her personal Instagram account with The Sun newspaper.Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie, denies the accusations and...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO