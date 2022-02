One sanctioning body is doing its part to lock in an opponent for Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis. Ironically, it comes at a time when such a move isn’t necessary. The IBF has assigned a purse bid date of March 1 to determine promotional rights for an welterweight title eliminator between Philadelphia’s Ennis (28-0, 26KOs) and Canada’s Custio Clayton (19-0-1, 12KOs). The development comes nearly one month after the fight was first ordered by the IBF on January 20, with Tuesday’s notice to all IBF-registered promoters suggesting the fight will be made available to the highest bidder.

CARSON, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO