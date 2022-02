PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is a quirky place. Portlanders' (and probably Oregonians on the whole) love for the old, iconic and arguably garish carpet at Portland International Airport (PDX) is among some of its more wholesome quirks. For those faithful shoefie takers (you know, the ol' picture of your shoes on the carpet that you post on social media), the Port of Portland has some good news for you: the carpet will be there to greet you in its new terminal opening in 2024.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO