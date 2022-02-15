Daily statistical milestones: DeMar DeRozan moves past Bob Lanier and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Eric Gordon No. 25 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kevin Durant with 1,725 three-pointers. He’s now 35 away from Predrag Stojakovic

CJ McCollum No. 57 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kyrie Irving, Allan Houston and Mike Dunleavy with 1,307 three-pointers. He’s now 18 away from Ryan Anderson

DeMar DeRozan No. 58 in points now

Moved ahead of Bob Lanier with 19,260 points. He’s now 65 away from Dwight Howard

Evan Fournier No. 79 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dennis Scott with 1,216 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Marco Belinelli

Jrue Holiday No. 86 in steals now

Moved ahead of Byron Scott with 1,226 steals. He’s now 2 away from Tyrone Corbin

Nikola Vucevic No. 87 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Maurice Lucas with 7,526 rebounds. He’s now 1 away from Paul Pierce

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 104 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jae Crowder with 1,103 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Latrell Sprewell and Randy Foye

Jeff Green No. 113 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 1,078 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Gilbert Arenas

Jordan Clarkson No. 129 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Isaiah Thomas with 1,020 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Gordon Hayward

Jonas Valanciunas No. 158 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Zaza Pachulia with 6,316 rebounds. He’s now 23 away from Jerome Kersey

Kemba Walker No. 162 in points now

Moved ahead of Jojo White with 14,405 points. He’s now 32 away from Nate Thurmond

Andre Drummond No. 196 in steals now

Moved ahead of Brent Barry with 956 steals. He’s now 2 away from Kevin Willis and Glen Rice

Andrew Wiggins No. 198 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of PJ Tucker with 801 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Patrick Beverley

Nikola Jokic No. 207 in assists now

Moved ahead of Clifford Robinson with 3,099 assists. He’s now 12 away from Foots Walker

Fred VanVleet No. 212 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Marcus Smart with 752 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Tracy Murray

Hassan Whiteside No. 229 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Jerry West with 5,380 rebounds. He’s now 24 away from Joe Barry Carroll

Doug McDermott No. 232 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dominique Wilkins with 712 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Kelly Olynyk

Tony Snell No. 234 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jeff Teague with 709 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Dominique Wilkins

Wesley Matthews No. 240 in steals now

Moved ahead of Cuttino Mobley and Purvis Short with 879 steals. He’s now 1 away from Luol Deng and Clarence Weatherspoon

Reggie Jackson No. 240 in assists now

Moved ahead of Brent Barry and Carl Braun with 2,898 assists. He’s now 10 away from KC Jones

Garrett Temple No. 242 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Byron Russell with 687 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Mike James and Chandler Parsons

Seth Curry No. 250 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jamal Murray and Sam Cassell with 675 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Danny Ferry

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie There is no player I enjoy watching more than DeMar DeRozan. He’s so patient, poised, and calm that he looks bored out there. But he’s not, he’s just that locked in. The footwork, handle, hesitation, all of it is pristine. 40-ball tonight vs. SAS. Sixth straight with 35+ pic.twitter.com/gDoKbKjeMJ – 2:24 AM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry DeMar DeRozan is doing it all for the Bulls, with efficiency to boot: ‘His shooting percentages are mind-boggling’

via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3130413/2022/0… – 1:30 AM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn McDermott was also stand-up talking about his late turnover that led to Vucevic’s breakaway layup that gave the Bulls a 114-108 cushion:

“Just a bonehead play. I kind of got stuck in the air looking for an outlet and just kind of got sped up there. No excuses for that.” – 12:31 AM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane Eric Gordon: “We didn’t play a good game. We were just out there.” – 12:05 AM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef 10 observations: Another night, another DeMar DeRozan masterpiece, as Bulls beat Spurs 120-109 for fourth straight win

nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 12:03 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop Billy Donovan shook his head. “His shooting percentages are mind boggling.”

On DeMar DeRozan’s historic night that fueled another Bulls’ victory.

For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 12:01 AM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer #Pelicans made 16 threes, including this one by CJ McCollum that was celebrated at the other end of the floor by Jonas Valanciunas. Tonight was the team’s most three-pointers since they hit 16 vs. Minnesota on Jan. 11. The 16th successful trey in that game you probably remember pic.twitter.com/4vI8ZsxvWt – 11:57 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Coby White on DeMar DeRozan: “I swear the last three games, in the fourth quarter none of his shots have touched the rim.” pic.twitter.com/2PHNhkKWRY – 11:25 PM

StatMuse @statmuse DeMar DeRozan is putting up the most points (27.9) by any guard averaging less than two 3-pointers a game since Michael Jordan.

The midrange god should get some MVP votes. pic.twitter.com/yWeuXMWcdU – 11:22 PM

StatMuse @statmuse Players in NBA history with 35+ points on 50% shooting in 6 straight games:

— DeMar DeRozan

— Wilt Chamberlain

If DeRozan gets one more, he’ll set the record. pic.twitter.com/5Bfb60sFbN – 11:14 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto Josh Giddey and Tre Mann are the first rookie duo to score 28+ in the same game since Kevin Durant and Jeff Green on April 6, 2008. – 11:07 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA “He’s playing at a very high level. We tried almost every defense on him. He was just a little too much for us.” – Doug McDermott on the Spurs defending DeMar DeRozan tonight. – 11:07 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry DeMar DeRozan on how he flips a switch offensively. DeRozan started 1 of 6 tonight before making 15 of his final 18 shots. pic.twitter.com/M1VoxM12oa – 11:04 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Billy Donovan on DeMar DeRozan: “I just cannot believe how efficient he is night in and night out.” – 10:53 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA “He’s playing remarkable. We threw the whole clip, we were trying to find ways to slow him down. You’ve got to find a way to slow the hot man down, but he was just getting to his spots.” – Lonnie Walker IV on the Spurs trying to defend DeMar DeRozan tonight – 10:48 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef DeMar DeRozan now has three 40-point games without a 3-point make this season. Joel Embiid is the only other player to do that, and he’s done it once

DeRozan, including tonight, also has the only two games this season with 40+ points and zero 3-point *attempts* – 10:38 PM

Michael Singer @msinger Jeff Green with 8 of the last 10 points … 1:30.

Order has been restored, and the #Nuggets lead is back up to 20. – 10:35 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry DeMar DeRozan scored 19 fourth-quarter points, making 8 of 9 shots, 3 of 3 free throws, with one rebound, two assists and zero turnovers in nine minutes.

San Antonio scored 20 fourth-quarter points on 8 of 20 shooting with four assists. – 10:34 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13 DeMar DeRozan is on an efficient heater that no perimeter player in NBA history has matched.

Not Jordan.

Not Kobe.

Not LeBron.

Last 6 games…

40 on 16-24 FG

38 on 12-24 FG

35 on 14-22 FG

36 on 13-19 FG

38 on 16-27 FG

45 on 18-30 FG – 10:27 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko DeMar DeRozan tonight:

✅ 40 PTS

✅ 7 AST

✅ 16-24 FG

DeRozan has scored at least 35 points while shooting 50% from the field in each of his last six games, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the longest such streak in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/bpsljDTxUD – 10:22 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer #Pelicans dominate Raptors in the paint, outshoot them from perimeter in 120-90 home rout, New Orleans’ largest margin of victory this season. CJ McCollum 23 pts on 9/13 FGs, 5/8 treys. @PanzuraStorage postgame wrap: https://t.co/goKbFIX1By pic.twitter.com/0rKRoDV56X – 10:20 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Final: Bulls 120, Spurs 109

DeRozan: 40 pts (19 in 4th), 7 ast

Vucevic: 25 pts, 16 reb, 5 ast

Coby: 24 pts, 6 ast

Ayo: 12 pts, 4 ast

Bulls win fourth straight, move to 37-21 – 10:20 PM

StatMuse @statmuse DeMar DeRozan last 6 games:

40 PTS | 67 FG%

38 PTS | 50 FG%

35 PTS | 64 FG%

36 PTS | 68 FG%

38 PTS | 59 FG%

45 PTS | 60 FG%

That’s the longest streak of 35-point games on 50% shooting in Bulls history. MJ never did it. pic.twitter.com/h5d4ovgS9B – 10:20 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan Spurs just couldn’t generate good looks down the stretch once the pace slowed down, a familiar refrain. And the Bulls have DeMar DeRozan. – 10:19 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop Bulls 120, Spurs 109

Bulls win 4th straight and pull within half-game of East lead

DeRozan 40 pts (19 in 4th), 7 assists

Vucevic 25 pts, 16 rebs, 5 assists

White 24 points (5-6 3PT), 6 assists

Murray 19 points, 11 assists – 10:19 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Final: Bulls 120, Spurs 109.

DeMar DeRozan: 40/3/7

Nikola Vučević: 25/16/5

Coby White: 24/5/6

Ayo Dosunmu: 12/3/4

The Bulls are now 37-21. – 10:19 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory Final: Pelicans 120, Raptors 90

McCollum 23 pts (9-13 FG)

Valanciunas 18 pts & 9 rebs

Ingram 10 pts, 11 rebs & 8 assts

Pels pick up their most lopsided win of the season with dominant play on both ends of the court. They shot 58 percent from the floor, had 36 assists as a team – 10:19 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA Knicks hit “handball off the curb” low. Losing at home to OKC without Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort. Yet Toppin only plays 8 minutes and Reddish only plays 7. They can’t do much worse than Randle/Walker/Fournier/Burks. It’s well past time to commit to the young guys – 10:19 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel Pelicans biggest win of season, a 120-90 rout of Raptors. They led wire-to-wire & did number of things well.

CJ McCollum led team w/ 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas goes for 18 & 9, and Brandon Ingram filled up the box score like Draymond (?!): 10 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK. – 10:18 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory CJ McCollum (13 FGAs) was the only Pelicans player to attempt 10 or more shots tonight. 10 players had at least 1 assist. The entire starting lineup had at least 4 assists.

Ball movement was A-1 for New Orleans. – 10:18 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13 Final: Pelicans 120, Raptors 90

CJ McCollum scores 23 points on 13 shots.

Brandon Ingram — 10 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists — barely misses a triple-double.

The 30-point win is the largest margin of victory in the Willie Green era. – 10:15 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz Final: Thunder 127, Knicks 123.

Knicks fall to 25-33, 12th in the East.

• Randle 30-13-10, 7 TOs

• Fournier 29-4-5

• Robinson 14 & 17, 4 stls, 4 blks

• Grimes 19 & 7

• Giddey 28-11-12 – 10:15 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops Can we be done with the trade Vooch talk now or we still looking to die on that hill? – 10:14 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Once upon a time, DeMar DeRozan started this game 1-6 from the field

He now has 40 points (19 in the fourth) and six assists on 16-24 shooting. He’s 15-18 since that 1-6 start – 10:13 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop This is DeMar DeRozan’s 3rd 40-point game. He has 19 in the 4th. – 10:12 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer Outstanding timing for this blowout home win over Raptors, with the Grizzlies here tomorrow night in back-to-back. McCollum (32 minutes) was only starter for #Pelicans who logged more than 29 mins – 10:11 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop DeMar DeRozan just missed his first 4th-quarter FG. He’s 8-9 now. – 10:10 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA 38 points for DeMar DeRozan.

24 points in the paint

8 points from mid-range

6 points from the FT line

Bulls by 4 – 10:08 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13 DeMar DeRozan is basically 1997-98 Michael Jordan.

Year 13 DeMar:

28.1 Pts/36

5.2 Ast/36

5.3 Reb/36

53% on 2s

34% on 3s

86% on FT

8.2 FTA/36

Year 13 Jordan:

26.7 Pts/36

3.2 Ast/36

5.4 Reb/36

48% on 2s

24% on 3s

78% on FT

8.2 FTA/36 – 10:08 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop DeMar DeRozan has scored 35 or more points in 6 straight games.

It’s the third-longest such streak in franchise history behind two longer ones from Michael Jordan. – 9:59 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef DeMar DeRozan scored 13 points in the first 3:52 of the fourth quarter. And he’s far from done – 9:55 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz A Darius Bazley layup with 5.5 seconds remaining ties it, a Julius Randle fadeaway rims out, and the Knicks and Thunder are heading to overtime tied at 112.

• Randle 28-13-10

• Fournier 23-4-5

• Grimes 19 & 5

• Robinson 14 & 15, 4 stls, 4 blks

• Giddey 25-8-11 – 9:55 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop DeMar DeRozan has scored 13 points in the first 4 minutes of the 4th. – 9:54 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop This is DeMar DeRozan’s 20th 30-point game, 5th in NBA. It’s also his 7th straight. – 9:53 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm And the Bucks finally have it down to single digits. A Jrue Holiday stepback 3 cuts the Blazers’ lead to 8, 98-90, with 8:37 left. – 9:51 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz The Knicks have not scored since an Evan Fournier basket with 4:07 remaining in the quarter. Game now tied at 110 and OKC has the ball with 20.4 seconds remaining. – 9:50 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Bulls within 1 , 91-90. DeRozan with 26. Vooch: 21-12.White with 16. – 9:50 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA 26 points for DeMar DeRozan.

16 of DeRozan’s 26 points have been scored in the paint.

Bulls down by 1 – 9:50 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops The @Utah Jazz aren’t fully healthy without Rudy Gay, but for now it looks like Quin Snyder has a 10-man rotation in this game with Trent Forrest, Jordan Clarkson, Danuel House Jr., Eric Paschall, and Hassan Whiteside all getting first-half minutes. – 9:48 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop DeMar DeRozan 3-point play.

In other words, the 4th quarter started, – 9:47 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory End of the 3rd: Pelicans 94, Raptors 69

McCollum 20 pts (8-11 FG)

Valanciunas 16 pts & 9 rebs

Ingram 10 pts, 11 rebs & 8 assts

Hayes 14 tps (6-7 FG) – 9:46 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports Starting to look like one of these teams is full-strength and the other is not. #Bulls trail Spurs 89-83 after 3Qs. DeRozan has 21 pts, Vucevic 19 & 12. White got his 4th foul and didn’t score in 3rdQ. – 9:46 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel Jonas Valanciunas making goggles with his hands running back on defense after that last assist to a baseline cutting Jaxson Hayes.

These guys are having fun. – 9:33 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory CJ McCollum is up to 20 points on 8-11 shooting from the field. Dude is a walking bucket. He’s done a much better job of playing within the offense tonight. – 9:28 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13 CJ McCollum is cooking. Just splashed his fourth 3 of the game. He’s got 20 on 8-of-11 shooting. – 9:28 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel YUP. CJ McCollum 3s in transition are FUN. – 9:27 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares That “baseline spin, pass to the cutter from the opposite wing” is among my favorites in the Jokic arsenal. Great cut and finish by Jeff Green. – 9:27 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le Wizards win.

#DCAboveAll 103

#pistons 94

Kuzma 23 Bey 24

Caldwell-Pope 16 Grant 14

Avdija 12 / 15 Reb Cunningham 12 – 9:25 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop DeMar DeRozan draws a T from Scott Foster, who is the last official you want to argue with. – 9:24 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel Pelicans began this game on a great run and now they’re smoking the Raptors out of halftime. They’re up 69-44 after that CJ McCollum pull-up 3 in transition.

Incredibly impressive after the performance witnessed 48 hours ago. – 9:23 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto The Nuggets lead 9-4 early after Nikola Jokic catches the Magic defense napping and throws a touchdown pass to Jeff Green for a dunk. An early bucket and two assists for Jokic. – 9:19 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz Through three quarters, the Knicks lead the Thunder 94-91.

• Randle 26-9-10

• Fournier 21-3-4

• Grimes 17 & 4, 5-9 3Ps

• Robinson 14 & 9, 4 stls, 3 blks

• Giddey 23-7-11 – 9:14 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory End of the 1st half: Pelicans 60, Raptors 44

McCollum 12 pts (5-8 FG)

Valanciunas 10 pts & 5 rebs

Ingram 8 pts, 6 rebs & 4 assts

Pels had 16 assists on 21 baskets in the half. May have been the best ball movement we’ve seen from this team since the CJ trade. – 9:07 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel Pelicans up 60-44 on the Raptors at halftime — feels like best 1st half of the season. Outside of keeping the Raps off the offensive glass, looked like a complete performance on both ends.

9 players have scored for Nola, with CJ McCollum’s 12 leading the way. – 9:06 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports #Bulls lead Spurs 59-57 at halftime. White has 16, Vucevic 15 & 9, DeRozan 15. Old friend Doug McDermott leads SA with 14 pts. Dejounte Murray is at 10-4-6 – 9:04 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Bulls 59-57. White -16, Vooch and DeRozan each with 15/ – 9:03 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Halftime: Bulls 59, Spurs 57

Coby (16 points), DeRozan (15) and Vucevic (15) have 46 of the Bulls’ 59 points – 9:03 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop Bulls 59, Spurs 57 at half

White 16 pts (4-4 3PT)

Vucevic 15 pts, 8 rebs

DeRozan 15 pts

McDermott 14 pts

Walker IV 11 pts

Murray 10 pts, 6 assists, 4 rebs – 9:02 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop DeMar DeRozan scored 10 points in 1:46. – 8:52 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef DeMar DeRozan just dunked directly on top of Jakob Poeltl’s head. That’s not an easy poster to execute

Followed it with a breakaway slam on next possession. Loudest UC has been so far – 8:50 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA 1Q: Bulls by 2

McDermott 7 pts | Vucevic 12 pts

Keldon 6 pts | White 11 pts

Bulls +6 from three – 8:34 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory End of the 1st: Pelicans 28, Raptors 17

Valanciunas 6 pts & 4 rebs

McCollum 5 pts

Ingram 4 pts & 3 assts – 8:34 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Bulls 29-27 Coby with 11 Vooch-12. – 8:34 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports First quarter belonged to Vucevic (12 & 6) and Coby White (11 pts). DeRozan biding his time. #Bulls lead Spurs 29-27 after one. – 8:33 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz Halftime. Knicks lead the Thunder 62-61.

• Randle 14-6-6

• Fournier 13 pts

• Grimes 8 & 3

• Walker 9-3-3

• Giddey 16-6-8 – 8:33 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop Nikola Vucevic (12) and Coby White (11) scored 23 of Bulls’ 29 first-quarter points. – 8:32 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez Willie trying some new stuff tonight.

Graham came back in for McCollum after two minutes on the bench.

Hayes at the 4 lineups for about two minutes.

Now we’re about to get Tony Snell’s Pelicans’ debut. – 8:25 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Jrue Holiday has three turnovers, four assists and five points in the first eight minutes of this one. #Blazer lead the #Bucks 19-18. – 8:25 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer Change in substitution pattern with Graham coming out after 5 mins, replaced by Hayes in what’s now a big lineup. In previous two games, McCollum subbed out mid 1Q then played with a group of reserves – 8:21 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer Jonas Valanciunas taking advantage of the fact Toronto does not use a true center or anyone with the muscle to keep him away from the rim. Six quick pts on the doorstep for him. On other end Raptors are getting a few offensive boards, which Pels hoped to prevent – 8:17 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel Great ball movement leads to a CJ McCollum 3-pointer and then Brandon Ingram breaks down the Toronto defense for an easy assist to Jonas Valanciunas.

Good start for the Pelicans offense. – 8:12 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski #Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday has passed former #Hornets sharpshooter Dell Curry for No. 100 on the all-time NBA three-point attempts list. – 8:12 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII KCP got T’d up. He was working on that one for about 45 seconds. – 8:04 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Thunder 31-29.

• Fournier 10 pts, 2 asts

• Randle 6-3-5

• Robinson 7 & 3

• Mann 11 pts – 8:04 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov This is a night Fournier historians like @Fred Katz might remember for a while – 8:02 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto Nice embrace between Kemba Walker and Mark Daigneault during that timeout. – 7:57 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto Bazley is starting on Randle. Wiggins on Walker. Giddey on Fournier. – 7:42 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory Pelicans starters tonight:

Devonte’ Graham

CJ McCollum

Brandon Ingram

Herb Jones

Jonas Valanciunas – 7:35 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler #Rockets HC Silas said Eric Gordon (heel) is active, available tonight vs Jazz. – 7:34 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane Eric Gordon will play tonight per Stephen Silas – 7:34 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13 Pelicans sticking with the same starters:

Devonte’ Graham

CJ McCollum

Brandon Ingram

Herb Jones

Jonas Valanciunas – 7:29 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (back rocking the headband) with a nice transition block against Cade Cunningham who was out in front and then sprints back cutting to the basket leading to a Deni Avdija 3 assist. – 7:25 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA After last week’s trades, the Boston Celtics have 10 Traded Player Exceptions (TPEs):

B. Bol – $2.2M

M. Brown – $500K

P.J. Dozier – $1.9M

B. Fernando – $1.8M

E. Fournier – $17.1M

E. Freedom – $1.7M

J. Hernangomez – $6.9M

D. Schroder – $5.9M

T. Thompson – $1.4M

K. Walker – $1.0M – 6:16 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando Luka Doncic, DeMar DeRozan named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 4:51 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski #Cavs big man Jarrett Allen was picked by Adam Silver to replace injured #76ers guard James Harden for the all-star game. Makes sense – he’s deserving, already in town & in the skills challenge – but #Bucks Jrue Holiday is passed over again.

bit.ly/JrueHolidayAll… – 4:45 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet Luka Doncic and DeMar DeRozan named #NBA Players of the Week

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:02 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen A week after winning it, Pascal Siakam is a nominee for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, won by old friend DeMar DeRozan. – 3:44 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef DeMar DeRozan is your Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Averaged 36.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 10.3 free-throw attempts. Shot 59.8% (42.9% from 3, 82.9% on FTs)

Bulls went 3-1 – 3:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Bam Adebayo beaten out by DeMar DeRozan for NBA East Player of the Week. Luka Doncic, who faces Heat on Tuesday night, takes it from West. – 3:32 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA NBA’s Players of the Week for Week 17: Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Bulls swingman DeMar DeRozan. – 3:31 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan, have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 17 of the 2021-22 season (Feb. 7 – 13). pic.twitter.com/7huULt18Fc – 3:31 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania NBA Players of the Week for Week 17: Mavericks‘ Luka Doncic and Bulls‘ DeMar DeRozan. – 3:31 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine Luka Doncic and DeMar DeRozan

were just named East and West Player of the Week by the NBA.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:31 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson I asked Mikal Bridges if he ever played with/against Aaron Holiday before the NBA. He did. As a Philly kid, Bridges was a big fan of Jrue. In an EYBL game, he did a triple check on the opposing guard next to him. Bridges asked someone “why does he look like Jrue?” Got his answer. – 3:05 PM