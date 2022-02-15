ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Elon Musk donated $5.7 billion worth of Tesla shares to charity in November, according to a new SEC filing

By Huileng Tan
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44l9Hk_0eEjLzn400
Tesla CEO Elon Musk donated over 5 million Tesla shares worth about $5.7 billion in November.

Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • New SEC filing revealed Tesla CEO Elon Musk donated more than 5 million Tesla shares worth about $5.7 billion to charity.
  • The donations made in November came days after the UN gave Musk details of its plan to fight world hunger.
  • The filing did not specify which charity Musk donated to but noted that a trust was involved in the transactions.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk donated more than 5 million Tesla shares in November, just days after the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) gave details of a plan on how $6 billion could help fight world hunger.

Musk's charitable donation was disclosed in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission made public on Monday. It showed Musk gifted a total of 5.044 million Tesla shares from November 19 to November 29. The filing did not specify which charity Musk donated to but noted that a trust was involved in the transactions.

Based on the average prices of the Tesla shares on the days Musk sold them, the donations were worth $5.7 billion in total, according to a Bloomberg calculation.

Musk made the donations just as he was in the process of selling shares to cover taxes on the exercise of options set to expire in August this year.

Around the time, Musk was involved in a Twitter exchange with WFP executive director David Beasley, who told CNN's "Connect the World" on October 26 that a $6 billion donation from billionaires such as Musk and Jeff Bezos could help 42 million people who he said were "literally going to die if we don't reach them."

On October 31, Musk challenged the claim that the specific amount will solve the hunger crisis, saying on Twitter that if the WFP could show its math, then he would "sell Tesla stock right now and do it."

Beasley got back with a plan to Musk on November 16, detailing how WFP would use $6.6 billion to combat famine.

Tesla did not respond to Insider's requests for comment on where the donations went. MarketWatch noted that Musk runs his own philanthropic organization, the Musk Foundation, which offers grants for renewable energy research and advocacy work, among other causes.

"There are millions of people around the world on the brink of starvation. Whether WFP receives any of this money is yet to be seen, but I am excited to hear that Elon is engaged," WFP executive director Beasley said in a statement to Insider. "This is an amazing and great first step," he added.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk is the world's richest man with a current net worth of $227 billion.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion to a Mystery Recipient

A new filing by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that was revealed this week shows that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has not only been keeping good on his promise to sell 10% of his stock in the company, but has also apparently been doing good with it, too. It...
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
David Beasley
Person
Jeff Bezos
Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Filing#Tesla Shares#Charity#Getty Images New Sec#Un#Wfp#Bloomberg#Cnn
Axios

Buffett's Berkshire bought $1B Activision stake before Microsoft deal

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought nearly $1 billion in shares in Activision Blizzard just before Microsoft agreed to buy the video game maker, according to documents filed to the Securities and Exchange Commission late Monday. By the numbers: As of Dec. 31, Berkshire owned 14.7 million shares worth about $975...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Charities
Markets Insider

Big Wall Street banks get subpoenaed in SEC probe into whether they gave hedge funds a heads-up about block share sales: WSJ

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are two of the financial institutions regulators are probing over block trading, the Wall Street Journal reported. The Justice Department is also investigating whether Wall Street banks let hedge funds know about big share sales, the WSJ reported Monday. Block trades involve sellers offering large...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Teenager who tracks Elon Musk’s private jet says he might stop in exchange for a new Tesla

A teenager who publicly tracks the movements of Elon Musk's private jet has said he might stop doing it if the billionaire gives him a new Tesla.Jack Sweeney, 19, who regularly broadcasts Mr Musk's flights from the Twitter account @ElonJet, said in an interview on Saturday that he would consider shutting down the account in exchange for $50,000 (£36,863) or his own car.“I just started it as a hobby, and I don't want to let go of a hobby for something that's not really going to change my life,” Mr Sweeney told CNN anchor Michael Smerconish.“I don't have a...
ECONOMY
d1softballnews.com

George Soros buys 20 million Rivian shares. So much are the balance

Billionaire investor George Soros bought nearly 20 million shares of electric SUV-Truck startup Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) in the fourth quarter of 2021, official stock announcements showed on Friday. The 19,835,761 shares, valued at approximately $ 2 billion, make Soros Fund Management one of the largest investors in a company...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Tesla Seeks To Build 2nd Chinese Plant In Senyang: Report

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) may build a new factory in Shenyang, a city in China’s northeast, cnEVpost reported on Sunday, citing a government release. What Happened: Shenyang would lay the groundwork for major new energy vehicle projects including the one from Tesla, according to the report. A Tesla spokesperson...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

52K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy