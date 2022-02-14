ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Robert Randolph Takes It Higher

By Jeff Kaliss
sfcv.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Randolph has done more than any predecessor to evolve the pedal steel guitar past its origins as a descendant of Hawaiian lap steel guitar and a staple of country-and-western music, into an instrument uniquely suited to a fusion of the sounds of gospel, blues, country, rock, and jazz. In the...

www.sfcv.org

The Quietus

Betty Davis Has Died, Aged 77

The artist, whose openly sexual lyrics and performance style saw her banned from mainstream television, was an influential figure in New York's late '60s music scene. US funk and soul singer Betty Davis has died, aged 77. Her death was confirmed today (February 9) by Danielle Maggio, a close friend...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
soultracks.com

Legendary R&B and jazz drummer Philip Paul dies at 96

The legendary funk man Bootsy Collins broke the bad news to us today in a post on Facebook:. We lost our dear friend & drummer Mr. Philip Paul he was King Records drummer that played on so many Hits. He was honored at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was 96 yrs young & played until a few months ago. Love to his family & friends. We love u...we do apologize for not securing the King Dream Team completely before u had to go..but we will continue to funk! Thx u for ur gifts that u left all of us with. R.I.P...
MUSIC
The Daily South

Willie Nelson Releasing New Album on His 89th Birthday

How will Willie Nelson be celebrating his upcoming birthday? With the release of a new album, of course!. Nelson's 70th studio album, A Beautiful Time, is set to be released on April 29—the country music legend's 89th birthday. The first single off the album, "I'll Love You Till the...
loudersound.com

The Beatles, Ed Sullivan, and five songs that changed American music forever

On February 9, 1964, The Beatles stepped onto the stage at CBS Studio 50 in New York City to open an episode of The Ed Sullivan Show. To an accompaniment of ear-splitting screams, the band made their US TV debut watched by a record-breaking 73 million households – an estimated 40% of the US population. The band opened and closed the hour-long show with five songs: All My Loving, Till There Was You and She Loves You during their first set, and I Saw Her Standing There and I Want to Hold Your Hand during the second.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Willie Nelson Records Songs by Chris Stapleton, the Beatles for New Album ‘A Beautiful Time’

Unstoppable album releaser Willie Nelson will drop yet another new LP with the release of A Beautiful Time. The record arrives April 29 — Nelson’s 89th birthday. Willie previews the record with the first track “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die,” a song written by Chris Stapleton and Rodney Crowell. It’s a dusty, harmonica-accented song about never-ending affection born from a brief encounter, and Willie sells it as if he’s lived it himself. The Red Headed Stranger debuted the song with an accompanying lyric video featuring images of his Luck Ranch outside of Austin. A Beautiful Time features five new...
MUSIC
NPR

Game was her middle name: The world was never ready for Betty Davis

One of my favorite recordings of Betty Davis isn't a song. In the summer of 1974, the funk singer/songwriter appeared on Al Gee's Rap N' Rhythm, a nationally syndicated interview program that was regularly pressed to vinyl and sent to radio stations by the U.S. Army Reserve. Betty had just turned 30 and was about to start her first tour to help promote her second studio album, They Say I'm Different. Their conversation barely lasted 20 minutes, so Gee could only ask a short series of boilerplate questions about her creative process and astrological sign. Nonetheless, there's this delightful moment where Betty is asked to describe her musical style and she responds in a distinctive Pittsburgh-by-way-of-Greensboro drawl: "I would just say it's raw ... r-a-w."
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Betty Davis R.I.P.

There is much one could say about Betty Davis (née Mabry), who just passed away this week at the age of 77 in Homestead, PA. For one, she was a pioneering singer, songwriter, and fashion icon who put out several albums of rockin’, attitude-laden funk rock, with her first two albums (1973’s Betty Davis and 1974’s They Say I’m Different) on Just Sunshine before moving to Island for her 1975 third album Nasty Gal. While these albums weren’t successful at the time of their release, they were rediscovered by an entirely new generation due to reissues done in the late 2000s on the venerable Light in the Attic label. The raw, fiery sexuality and sense of control displayed on these albums didn’t line up with the social expectations of the time, but one can hear the themes of sexual assertiveness in the later work of singers like Madonna.
HOMESTEAD, PA
WGN News

Betty Davis, hard funk pioneer, dead at 77

NEW YORK (AP) — Betty Davis, a bold and pioneering funk singer, model and songwriter of the 1960s and ‘70s who was credited with inspiring then-husband Miles Davis’ landmark fusion of jazz and more contemporary sounds, has died at age 77. Davis died early Wednesday after a brief illness, according to Danielle Maggio, a singer, […]
CELEBRITIES
Q 105.7

Elvis Costello and the Imposters Announce Summer 2022 Tour

Elvis Costello & the Imposters announced a summer 2022 tour supporting their recently issued LP The Boy Named If. The North American trek launches Aug. 6 in Huber Heights, Ohio, and wraps Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets will open 11 of the 15 currently announced dates, marking the two acts’ first tour since 1989. Nicole Atkins will join for two of the 15 shows.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

March 2022 New Music Releases

Guitarists who rose to fame with the Rolling Stones and Tom Petty will make some solo noise in March. There's also live stuff on the way from Kiss and Frank Zappa. Marillion will unveil An Hour Before It's Dark, their follow-up to 2016's Fuck Everyone and Run (F E A R), along with an accompanying documentary. Bryan Adams spent much of lockdown writing material for what became So Happy It Hurts, his 15th album. Ghost are back with Impera, their first LP since 2018's Prequelle.
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Carole King Turns 80!!!

Happy Birthday to Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Carole King, who turns 80 today (February 9th)!!! Most fans associate King with her own hits, such as 1971's “It's Too Late,” “I Feel The Earth Move,” and “So Far Away,” plus 1974's “Jazzman,” but in the 1960's King was responsible for co-writing with her then-husband Gerry Goffin some of the biggest hits to come out of that decade.
CELEBRITIES
B102.7

Neil Young’s ‘Harvest': A Track-by-Track Guide

Neil Young was certainly a known commodity, with an upward trajectory, when he brought Harvest out in February 1972. The Canadian expatriate had established his rep first with Buffalo Springfield and then with three solo albums before achieving superstar status by joining forces with Crosby, Stills & Nash. But Harvest, landing behind CSNY's chart-topping live set 4 Way Street, gave Young yet another vault in status. It was his only solo album to top the Billboard 200 (becoming the best-selling album in the U.S. in 1972) and yield a No. 1 single in "Heart of Gold." It was ultimately certified four-times platinum and, in 2015, inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

R.I.P. Betty Davis, funk singer and ex-wife of Miles Davis

(February 9, 2022) We are sad to inform SoulTrackers of the passing of funk singer Betty Davis, at age 76. Davis was a noted figure for her pioneering work in rock and funk music, as well as for her marriage to jazz great Miles Davis. The North Carolina born Betty...
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Hear Jimi Hendrix Jam with Eric Burdon and War in His Final Public Performance

On September 16, 1970, Eric Burdon and the band War were in the midst of a residency at the legendary London jazz club, Ronnie Scott’s. On that particular night, there was a special guest in the club, who – impressed with the band – had a strong urge to get up and jam with them, an urge he soon acted upon. That guest? One James Marshall Hendrix.
Ultimate Classic Rock

The Neil Young Hit That Bothered Bob Dylan

Neil Young's "Heart of Gold" was initially just a short interlude nestled within a different song, "A Man Needs a Maid," before it became a triumphant stand-alone hit. "That's the way it originally came out," Young told Guitar World in 2009. "It was just a little piano thing in the middle of a larger song. It just morphed. It just grew."
MUSIC

