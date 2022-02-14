Robert Randolph Takes It Higher

There is much one could say about Betty Davis (née Mabry), who just passed away this week at the age of 77 in Homestead, PA. For one, she was a pioneering singer, songwriter, and fashion icon who put out several albums of rockin’, attitude-laden funk rock, with her first two albums (1973’s Betty Davis and 1974’s They Say I’m Different) on Just Sunshine before moving to Island for her 1975 third album Nasty Gal. While these albums weren’t successful at the time of their release, they were rediscovered by an entirely new generation due to reissues done in the late 2000s on the venerable Light in the Attic label. The raw, fiery sexuality and sense of control displayed on these albums didn’t line up with the social expectations of the time, but one can hear the themes of sexual assertiveness in the later work of singers like Madonna.

HOMESTEAD, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO