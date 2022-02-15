Exclusive: Bird flu surge a threat to human health, experts warn

February 9, 2022—The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspective Service (APHIS) announced the first detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) viruses in a U.S. commercial poultry flockexternal icon. This follows detections of HPAI A(H5) viruses in wild birds in the United Statesexternal icon in the preceding weeks. The detection of these viruses in poultry does not change the risk to the general public’s health, which CDC considers to be low. However, outbreaks in domestic poultry, in addition to infections in wild birds, may result in increased exposures in some groups of people, particularly poultry workers, for example. There is existing federal guidance around bird flu exposures for different groups of people, including hunters pdf icon[532 KB, 2 Pages]external icon, poultry producersexternal icon and the general public, as well as health care providers. As a reminder, it is safe to eat properly handled and cooked poultry in the United States. The proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165˚F kills bacteria and viruses, including HPAI A(H5) viruses.

