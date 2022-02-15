ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Bird flu surge a threat to human health, experts warn

By Sarah Newey,
Telegraph
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe incidence of bird flu is spreading rapidly across the globe, posing a major threat to human health, new data has found. According to figures from the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), shared exclusively with The Telegraph, a record-breaking 14 million avian influenza cases were detected in 2021 – more...

Telegraph

Warning over bird flu in humans as two ‘critical’ cases emerge in China

Two new human cases of bird flu have been detected in China, amid a spike in infections across the globe which has triggered calls for heightened surveillance. In a statement this week, the Hong Kong Health department said two people in mainland China are in a “critical condition” in hospital after contracting H5N6 avian influenza.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Bird flu in the US is low risk to public: CDC

In a follow-up on the recent bird flu infections in wild and domestic birds in the United States (HERE and HERE), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the following statement:. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspective Service (APHIS) announced the first detection...
cdc.gov

Recent Bird Flu Infections in U.S. Wild Birds and One Poultry Facility Pose a Low Risk to the Public

February 9, 2022—The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspective Service (APHIS) announced the first detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) viruses in a U.S. commercial poultry flockexternal icon. This follows detections of HPAI A(H5) viruses in wild birds in the United Statesexternal icon in the preceding weeks. The detection of these viruses in poultry does not change the risk to the general public’s health, which CDC considers to be low. However, outbreaks in domestic poultry, in addition to infections in wild birds, may result in increased exposures in some groups of people, particularly poultry workers, for example. There is existing federal guidance around bird flu exposures for different groups of people, including hunters pdf icon[532 KB, 2 Pages]external icon, poultry producersexternal icon and the general public, as well as health care providers. As a reminder, it is safe to eat properly handled and cooked poultry in the United States. The proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165˚F kills bacteria and viruses, including HPAI A(H5) viruses.
Telegraph

Lassa fever: Is this a sign of the new pandemic era?

Just hours after Boris Johnson unveiled plans to lift all Covid regulations in England on Wednesday, an alert warned of a new disease threat facing Britain: two people had been diagnosed with Lassa fever, a viral haemorrhagic disease similar to Ebola. The pathogen – which is endemic in countries including...
IFLScience

A Coronavirus May Be Behind Outbreak Of Mysterious Illness In UK Dogs

A gastrointestinal illness outbreak is currently sweeping through dogs in the United Kingdom – and experts suspect a coronavirus might be to blame. The illness, which is not the novel COVID-19 coronavirus we’ve all come to know and despise, has been increasingly reported since early 2022. With cases...
carolinajournal.com

Strain of bird flu detected in NC

Vigilance but not panic is being advised for poultry farms and others with poultry in their backyards after a strain of Avian Flu was recently detected in 65 hunter-harvested wild waterfowl at three sites in North Carolina and other nearby states as of Feb. 4. It’s also the reason why the North Carolina Zoo closed its aviary to the public on Jan. 26.
foodsafetynews.com

Another highly pathogenic avian influenza strain invades southern states

A new strain of Avian influenza that was present in Europe, only last year, is reported in the southern states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Florida. It is another highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) strain. Bird flu strains rarely infect humans, with fewer than 1,000 U.S. cases per...
precisionvaccinations.com

Bird Flu Risk Remains Low in the U.S.

(Precision Vaccinations) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspective Service (APHIS)announced on February 9, 2022, the first detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) viruses in a U.S. commercial poultry flock. This finding follows recent detections of HPAI A(H5) viruses in wild birds in...
Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota farmers warned to prepare for deadly avian influenza

MOORHEAD -- In the past few weeks, several wild ducks killed by hunters in the southeastern United States have tested positive for H5N1 avian influenza. Cases have also been confirmed in eastern Canada. Despite the fact that those cases are far from Minnesota, a state official said they are an...
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreaks put US poultry farms on high alert

U.S. poultry producers are on high alert after cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have cropped up in multiple states, sparking fears that further outbreaks could cause significant losses. The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed Feb. 9 that a commercial turkey flock in Indiana was hit with avian...
The Independent

Broken heart syndrome is surging amid Covid, medical experts warn

"Broken heart syndrome" is reportedly spiking amid the coronavirus pandemic, especially among women, according to a research conducted by several top American medical centres. ABC News reports that the syndrome – which is a "potentially deadly stress-induced heart condition" – is spiking due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mark Kay Abramson, 63, was recently diagnosed with the condition – real name Takotsubo cardiomyopathy – and shared her experiences with ABC News. "My heart felt like it was pounding out of my chest," she said. "It just felt like the blood just couldn't get through the heart fast enough."She said that...
Nature.com

Ten billion COVID vaccines, deadly bacteria and high-risk research

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. In little more than a year, ten billion doses of COVID‑19 vaccines have been administered globally. Many nations began rolling out vaccines in late 2020 or early 2021, and by late January this...
ABC News

US bird flu case puts chicken, turkey farms on high alert

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Farms that raise turkeys and chickens for meat and eggs are on high alert and taking steps to increase biosecurity, fearing a repeat of a widespread bird flu outbreak in 2015 that killed 50 million birds across 15 states and cost the federal government nearly $1 billion.
Phys.org

US farms on alert as several cases of bird flu found

The US Department of Agriculture said Monday it had detected bird flu in two more farms after a first case came to light last week, putting the industry on guard. After having already detected the virus in wild birds on several occasions on the east coast in recent weeks, the department said on February 9 it had found the disease in birds on a farm in Indiana.
