Young at Heart

Supreme has been reigning supreme with the most fantastic collaborations and stellar results. After giving us splendid objects to make our home superlative, the luxury streetwear brand is upping their already thriving game with a full-on Airstream single-axle 22″ travel trailer. The pandemic gave rise to the demand for motorhomes, with air travel being out of the question. Airstream’s luxurious motorhomes have been giving people the much-needed respite in tumultuous times, and now they simply can’t have enough of it! After dishing out the world’s most comfortable and expensive Hastens x Supreme mattress, a cool, retro, red-hot mini-fridge with Smeg, and even the world’s most costly toothpaste, streetwear brand Supreme is now hinging to the world of travel trailers. Imagine all of the above Supreme merchandise packed together inside the 22-inch camper emblazoned with Supreme branding on its aluminum exteriors.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO