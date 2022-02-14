ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Julie Sanders, Stacy Zarin Goldberg
Cover picture for the articleAfter 40 years, the owner of a row house in Northwest DC’s Foggy Bottom was ready to trade snow shoveling and roof repairs for the ease of apartment life. A retired civil servant with a penchant for opera, the active 85-year-old was very attached to his longtime neighborhood just a stone’s...

coolcleveland.com

Graffiti HeArt Benefit Funds Scholarships for Promising Young Artists

Local nonprofit Graffiti HeArt has done amazing things to transform the Cleveland landscape. In 2020, it brightened the dark pandemic summer of 2020, with its endless stream of event cancellations, by bringing in mural artist Beau Stanton to spend a week painting a large-scale work on a wall behind its rainbow-colored building on Superior at East 49th Street, and inviting people to come together — socially distanced and masked — to watch.
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Unmistakable Features of a 1970s House, According to Real Estate Experts

There’s nothing that screams the 1970s quite like bell-bottom jeans, lava lamps, and feathery Farrah Fawcett hairdos. Bold fashion trends aside, the ’70s were also a distinctive decade for architecture and interior design, with homebuilders and decorators introducing several recognizable features — some of which you’ll still find in homes on the market today.
sgmagazine.com

Kipling’s latest collaboration with Hello Kitty is for the young at heart

At the mention of Hello Kitty, we are often whisked to our childhood, when we used to collect countless items with the iconic red-bowed feline’s face like there's no tomorrow. And if you grew up loving the beloved Sanrio character as a child, there’s no reason to stop your kawaii obsession after becoming an adult. Luckily, Belgium bag brand Kipling has made it easier to incorporate the character into your wardrobe even if you’re way past your school-girl years.
homeanddesign.com

Cutting Edge

Cassina takes its popular Bollicosa light fixture outdoors with the Bollicosa Nautilus suspension lamp. It retains the indoor version’s delicate shape and bubbly, opaque surface—but polypropylene rope wraps the sphere and complements the brand’s woven outdoor furniture. Battery-operated LED bulbs power the fixture, which comes in a range of sizes and color options. Sold at Poltrona Frau in Georgetown. cassina.com; poltronafrau.com.
mansionglobal.com

A 76-Acre New Jersey Estate With a House Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright

This James Cutler-designed modern house in New Jersey has belonged to the American New Yorker journalist and author Richard Preston for the past 20 years. In 2001, Mr. Preston and his wife, Michelle, built the house, which stands on 76 acres and takes inspiration from two Frank Lloyd Wright homes. The property has a part open-plan ground floor with soaring ceilings, enormous spans of Douglas fir and a fieldstone fireplace. It is flanked by high glazing and has doors opening onto three lawn-adjoining terraces.
luxurylaunches.com

Airstream has partnered with Supreme for a rather stylish travel trailer

Supreme has been reigning supreme with the most fantastic collaborations and stellar results. After giving us splendid objects to make our home superlative, the luxury streetwear brand is upping their already thriving game with a full-on Airstream single-axle 22″ travel trailer. The pandemic gave rise to the demand for motorhomes, with air travel being out of the question. Airstream’s luxurious motorhomes have been giving people the much-needed respite in tumultuous times, and now they simply can’t have enough of it! After dishing out the world’s most comfortable and expensive Hastens x Supreme mattress, a cool, retro, red-hot mini-fridge with Smeg, and even the world’s most costly toothpaste, streetwear brand Supreme is now hinging to the world of travel trailers. Imagine all of the above Supreme merchandise packed together inside the 22-inch camper emblazoned with Supreme branding on its aluminum exteriors.
sonomamag.com

Interior Designer Shares His Favorite Sonoma Spots

Cesar Chaves creates beautiful home interiors, but he describes his own tastes as “kind of simple.” But subdued and simple doesn’t mean plain, he explains. His favorite piece of furniture, a sideboard he found on Craigslist and restored with paint in a bold, geometric pattern, shines with black-and-white drama.
WATE

Best black throw pillow

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. You can easily introduce the chic sophistication of black to your decor scheme by displaying throw pillows. With black such a popular color, finding throw pillows in this hue is relatively easy. That said, you should still be selective when narrowing down your options.
homeanddesign.com

Bachelor Pad

When moving from Chicago to Washington, a single buyer saw potential in a dated, two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath condo  on the third floor of a Foggy Bottom mid-rise built in 1975. He purchased the unit and tapped interior designer Sally Steponkus and Nadia Subaran, co-owner of kitchen-and-bath design firm Aidan Design, to help him realize his vision for the space.
homeanddesign.com

Woven Legacy

Pinned to the wall in Hillary Steel’s studio, a massive artwork rises. Intermixing striking colors in bold plaids and jagged stripes, its patterns resemble the flamboyant plumage of a bird in flight. Steel assembled the layers from cloth she had hand-woven and dyed months before, awaiting inspiration. “I love what birds symbolize,” says the artist. “I wanted it to be hopeful and uplifting.”
