ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Satellite" Arrives in Planetary Swirls

By Store
hypebeast.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the article‘s latest 40th-anniversary Air Force 1 model takes an interstellar turn with a new “Satellite” colorway. The uppers are found in smooth tan leathers while lateral Swooshes and heel tabs are dressed...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Ceeze Drops a Handful of Custom “Burgundy” Air Jordan 5

Fresh off the back of its second collaboration with Russell Athletic, New York-based creative Ceeze returns to release a selection of customized Air Jordan 5 doused in a 2006 “Burgundy” colorway. Ceeze — which gave the Air Jordan 1 High a “DuckBoot” treatment last year — has this...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 1 Low Releasing with Washed Denim

Following our look at the Air Jordan 1 Mid, Jordan Brand will also debut a similar Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Washed Denim’ in kids sizing. This Air Jordan 1 Low comes with White textile canvas on the base and tongue while Washed Denim appears on the overlays. Next, Blue leather lands on the Swoosh logos while the same shade hits the laces, tongue branding, liner, and outsole. Finally, an embroidered White Wings logo lands on the heel.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Blue Lace-In Zippers Outfit This Lightly Patterned Nike Air Force 1

Military gear, much like workwear, has inspired fashion a great deal. And even between the Carhartt Double Knees and Arc’teryx jackets, BDU pants, fatigues, and the like remain a prevalent piece of the fashion zeitgeist. Sneakers, too, have drawn inspiration from combat essentials, this upcoming Nike Air Force 1 being one of the many examples.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” Releasing On August 6th, 2022

2022 is already off to quite the start, and there’s plenty more to look forward to just months down the road. But among the many, many reveals, the return of the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” is undoubtedly the most exciting. And considering the shoe is to arrive featuring “Nike Air” along the heel, it’s likely the Retro will garner the attention of as many old fans as it has new ones.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force#Planetary#Uno
hypebeast.com

The Nike ISPA Flow 2020 SE Takes On New "Dutch Green" and Violet Colorways

Following its return late last year, is set to release two more colorways of the ISPA Flow 2020 SE in both a “Dutch Green” and violet edition. The silhouette previously received muted colorways in an all-black and gray makeup and is now given a subtle vibrance in preparation for the Spring season.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red”

Teased ad nauseam since December 2020, the Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” is finally set to release on February 25th after a number of delays. Predominantly dipped in a ruby tone, the upcoming retro quickly garnered comparisons to the “Motorboat Jones” colorway that dropped in December 2012 as part of the Air Jordan “Kilroy Pack,” a collection of six sneakers inspired by various alter-egos Michael Jordan went by following his first retirement from the NBA. In comparison to its “Challenge Red” predecessor, however, the “Chile Red” option boasts its scarlet hue much more prominently across its upper, going as far as delivering it in patent leather fashion right above the midsole. Outsoles, lace loops and detailing throughout the heel deliver “Black” contrast, which unquestionably nods to the Chicago Bulls’ team colors.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 React ‘Black Neon’ Official Images

Nike Sportswear will debut a new Air Force 1 known as the Air Force 1 React which will come highlighted in a ‘Black Neon’ color scheme. This React iteration of the Nike Air Force 1 comes dressed in a Black, Team Orange, and Pink Prime color combination. This pair utilizes a mixture of leather and mesh, while transparent TPU adorns the overlays. Next, the branding on the heel is embroidered while a React foam plate is embedded into the midsole while a translucent two-tone sole finishes the look.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 97 ‘Athletic Club’ Releasing this Spring

Nike’s new ‘Athletic Club’ series will expand with more models and color options. For their next pair, we have a new color variation of the Athletic Club. This Nike Air Max 97 features bright shades throughout, which is perfect for the warmer months. Using White on the base while Yellow to Orange gradient appears on the Swoosh and overlays. Blue and Red accents hit the tongue and outsole window while a White rubber sole completes the look.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
SneakerFiles

Nike Air More Uptempo Releasing in Blue and White

It looks like we have another kids exclusive Air More Uptempo expected to launch later this year. Keeping things clean and simple, the pair features a two-tone Blue and White color combination. This Nike Air More Uptempo features Blue across the uppers while constructed with nubuck, mesh, and leather. A...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Wheat” Steps Into The Batter’s Box

Ken Griffey Jr.’s Nike Air Griffey Max 1 made quite a come-back for its 25th Anniversary treatment in 2021, returning in two original “Freshwater” concoctions as well as some special editions honoring the late great Jackie Robinson. With the Nike Griffeys back in the fold, the Swoosh is ready to round the bases once more with more releases in 2022, with this upcoming “Wheat” confirmed to drop in adult sizes.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

A Tortoise Shell Frame Wraps This Upcoming Nike Air Huarache

If you weren’t aware, 2021 was the Air Huarache‘s 30th anniversary. And we wouldn’t blame you for not knowing, as Nike didn’t quite celebrate it like they did the Air Max 90 the year prior. 2022, though, is slowly making up for things, as the shoe has been revealed in refreshing colorways such as the “Yin-and-Yang,” “Mowabb,” and the newly unveiled “Tortoise Shell.”
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 7 "Afro Beats"

In celebration of the 30th annivesary of the Air Jordan 7 silhouette, Jordan Brand has released a special edition colorway “Afrobeats.”. The Air Jordan 7 “Afrobeats” pays homage to the Afrobeats music genre. Afrobeats is an umbrella term used to describe popular music from West Africa that often combines elements of various styles including fuji music and highlife with American jazz, soul and funk influences. The category of music focuses on intersecting complex rhythms, percussions and vocals for an in-depth multi-instrumental genre. The shoe is constructed in vachetta tan, black, taxi and a dark concord color scheme. The majority of the upper is dressed in a two-toned tan upper and features black and white detailing as well as purple and yellow accents on the midsole. Geometric graphic prints are highlighted throughout the shoe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Nike Is Releasing a New Air Force 1 Colorway For Valentine’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The classic Nike Air Force 1 will once again be the recipient of a new colorway for Valentine’s Day. Images of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” colorway have surfaced this week, an upcoming style for the iconic silhouette that’s wearing hues and details tied to the heart-filled holiday. The sneaker starts off with a predominantly white leather upper that’s offset with a special pink Swoosh branding on the sides decorated with “Nike” and “Love” texts throughout. Breaking up...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Take a Closer Look at the Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 1

Social Status opts for an interesting take on the launch of its special edition. Air Max Penny 1, following last year’s release of the Dunk Mid in a swirl of “Chocolate Milk” and “Strawberry Milk” colorways. While this latest offering is fixed with muted uppers...
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

Nike Air Force 1 with removable Swoosh carabiner is a fascinating twist to the iconic sneaker

Nike Air Force 1 has been through numerous iterations in the last four decades. In 2022, as the sneaker which was first introduced in 1982 marks its 40th anniversary, we are bound to witness some innovative variants show up. Case in point the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh on auction via Sotheby’s. In the coming weeks, another interesting Air Force 1 Low is expected to launch with a removable Swoosh-shaped carabiner fastened over the rubber Swoosh on its lateral.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

The Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 Returns in OG "Black Metallic"

Revisits the Air Zoom Flight 95, returning to the OG colorway famously worn by Jason Kidd in 1994 during his debut rookie season in the NBA. Recognized for its futurist, avant-garde silhouette, the Air Zoom Flight 95 features orb-like cutouts across the leather “Black Metallic” checkered upper, accented by a metallic silver midsole and outer sole. Eric Avar designed the silhouette as a vehicle to advance the then-Mavericks point guard, Jason Kidd, using the Zoom Air cushioning as a base for lateral spring and dynamic on-court maneuvering. Avar has also worked on Nike’s Kobe 9 Elite silhouette utilizing the Flyknit technology as a structural symbiosis of “science and art.”
LIFESTYLE
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 97 Releasing in Sail and Orange

We will have multiple color options of the Air Max 97 in 2022 since it turns 25. One of the upcoming drops will feature shades that are fitting for the warmer months. This Nike Air Max 97 features Orangesicle vibes with a Cream hue on the uppers while constructed with nylon and leather. Next, Orange hits the tongue label, Swoosh, and wraps the entire shoe. We also have 3M reflective accents and White on the midsole. Lastly, a Beige rubber outsole finishes the look.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy