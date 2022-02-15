Virtual Event: An Evening with Jasmine Guillory

Marsai Martin has always been a performer. As a toddler, she would sit in front of the TV, watching and memorizing the lines from her favorite films. Her mother, Carol, realized this was special for a child who could barely walk, and so began recording Marsai as she mimicked the actors, reciting their scripts, line by line. But it wasn’t until after Marsai took an interest in Ray, the musical biopic based on Ray Charles’s life, that Carol began to fully grasp just how gifted her daughter was. “She played every actor in that film,” Carol proudly tells me. “She knew that movie backwards and forwards, all the music, all of the scenes.” She was three years old.

