Virtual Event: An Evening with Jasmine Guillory

 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for a lively evening with bestselling author Jasmine Guillory as she discusses the importance of real...

Daily Ledger

Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library to host author Jasmine Guillory

CANTON—Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library is joining libraries across the state of Illinois to host bestselling author Jasmine Guillory. Dubbed one of romance’s brightest new voices, Guillory will discuss her newest novel, While We Were Dating, and the modern rom-com. The event will be held virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m.
CANTON, IL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Jacksonville library program to feature author Guillory

Jacksonville Public Library will play host to a Zoom program featuring bestselling author Jasmine Guillory and a discussion of the modern rom-com. The program at 7 p.m. Wednesday will feature Guillory in conversation with author Morgan Rogers as they discuss Guillory's newest novel, "While We Were Dating." It is a program of Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries to offer high-quality events.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
smilepolitely.com

Attend this virtual event with author Madeline Miller

Champaign Public Library is hosting a virtual evening with Madeline Miller on March 3rd. The event is from 7 to 8 p.m. and free; you can register here. Miller is the author of the New York Times Bestsellers Circe and The Song of Achilles. Additional information is available on the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
