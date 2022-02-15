ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBC/RBC Seminar Series - Dr. Ho Leung Ng

unl.edu
 17 hours ago

Directions: Beadle Center is located at 1901 Vine St. on the UNL City Campus. Machine learning algorithms have given us powerful...

events.unl.edu

vt.edu

Join us for the inaugural CCI Integrated Security seminar series

From: Commonwealth Cyber Initiative in Southwest Virginia. The Commonwealth Cyber Initiative in Southwest Virginia (CCI SWVA) and the Integrated Security Education and Research Center (ISERC) are hosting a seminar series focusing on integrated security. The first seminar, which will be held via Zoom on Feb. 14, 2022, at 10 a.m., will feature two speakers with Q&A sessions to follow each presentation.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
The Daily Collegian

Women in energy and water research seminar series continues Feb. 24

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The spring 2022 Celebrating Women in Energy and Water Research seminar series will launch on Thursday, Feb. 24 with two talks by Laura J. Pyrak-Nolte, distinguished professor of physics and astronomy at Purdue University. The free seminars are open to Penn State faculty, staff, graduate and undergraduate students. Registration is required.
INDUSTRY
unl.edu

Entomology Department Seminar with Dr. Ian Keesey, UNL Dept. of Biology

Directions: The Zoom link for this seminar is at: https://unl.zoom.us/j/91360510536. Please contact Kathy Schindler, kschindler1@unl.edu, to obtain the password. Contact: Kathy Schindler, (402) 472-8678, kschindler1@unl.edu. The Entomology Department will host Dr. Ian Keesey, Dept. of Biology, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, during its Friday seminar. Dr. Keesey’s seminar title will...
LINCOLN, NE
vt.edu

Cybersecurity seminar series to highlight collaboration, build interdisciplinary prowess

The Integrated Security Education and Research Center (ISERC) and the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative in Southwest Virginia (CCI) have partnered to bring to Virginia Tech a monthly series of unique seminars focused on integrated security topics. The first of which is set to take place Monday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m., and will feature Viswanath Venkatesh, an Eminent Scholar and Verizon Chair of Business Information Technology at the Pamplin College of Business, and Jamie Sikora, an assistant professor of computer science in the College of Engineering.
EDUCATION
stmarytx.edu

Jose Miguel Cimadevilla Memorial Seminar Series (Canceled)

Https://ems-app.stmarytx.edu/MasterCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?EventDetailId=92847. This event is canceled, due to campus closure. The 2022 Jose Miguel Cimadevilla Memorial Seminar Series highlights the research projects of St. Mary's University students and faculty members within the School of Science, Engineering and Technology along with the broader scientific community. The seminar series features presentations and information...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
illinoisstate.edu

Internationalizing ISU Curriculum: Spring 2022 International Seminar Series

On Wednesday February 9, from noon–1 p.m. Central Time, the Spring 2022 International Seminar Series, ISU International Engagement, will feature three professors from Illinois State University’s School of Communication: Dr. Joseph Zompetti, Dr. John Baldwin, and Dr. Lance Lippert. This free Zoom webinar is open to the public with advance registration.
NORMAL, IL
kymkemp.com

Dr. Ho Yi Wan Giving Free Lecture on ‘We Are All Connected: Understanding the Importance of Connectivity Conservation and Management’

This is a press release from the Sequoia Park Zoo:. The Sequoia Park Zoo Conservation Lecture Series is VIRTUAL for 2021/2022 and the fourth virtual lecture is scheduled for Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 6:45 PM. Dr. Ho Yi Wan will be joining us from the Wildlife Department at Cal-Poly Humboldt to discuss “We Are All Connected: Understanding the Importance of Connectivity Conservation and Management.” Zoo updates and information will begin at 6:45 PM with the lecture starting at 7:00 PM promptly. Attendees can ask questions to the speaker at the end of the presentation via the chat box on Zoom. Logging in through a free, registered Zoom account is required, or attendees can watch live on the Sequoia Park Zoo’s Facebook page. The Zoom link will be available on our website at www.SequoiaParkZoo.net and on our social media. Special thanks to Papa & Barkley for sponsoring the Conservation Lecture Series!
LIFESTYLE
unl.edu

Hyde Lecture to feature international designer

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s next Hyde Lecture will feature Verda Alexander, an internationally-revered interior designer, at 4 p.m. Feb. 18. Alexander’s lecture, “Interior Design — Where Do We Go From Here,” will be presented via Zoom. As the co-founder of Studio O+A, the San...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Students needed to model for campus ‘Global Glam’ fashion show

In alignment with the Forward Together global strategy’s goal of expanding international opportunities for students, the International Student and Scholar Office is seeking student volunteers to model for “Global Glam: A Night of Fashion, Diversity and Community.”. The event will take place at the Wick Alumni Center, 5:30...
LINCOLN, NE
MySanAntonio

This book will help you build a successful startup

There are a million ways to start a business, but many of them aren’t always the best path to success. With the Founders’ Book Lifetime Access, you’ll have the tools you need to get your startup going in the right direction. The internet is full of fantastic...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Cougar Online

Health Care Innovations are the Path to Addressing Pandemic Challenges

To address the challenges of bringing COVID-19 solutions into clinical practice quickly, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society (EMBS) convened an international COVID-19 forum. In the group, 29 scientific researchers and innovators, industry leaders, clinical experts, and policy makers from the USA, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific provided a comprehensive and multi-dimensional perspective on the pandemic crisis. Their major recommendations are now published in the IEEE Journal of Biomedical Health Informatics.
HOUSTON, TX
unl.edu

BSE Colloquium-Christine E. Wittich

Despite the criticality of agriculture to U.S. and global food production, the lack of economic diversity and prevalence of agriculture in most rural areas is theorized to be a major contributor to low disaster resilience. Resilience is a complex function of socio-economic dimensions and the built environment; and the population, economics, and physical infrastructure that comprise agricultural regions are distinct from the urban and suburban areas. As one step towards enhancing the resilience of rural communities to natural hazards, this research focuses specifically on the physical infrastructure that support agricultural communities and farms and its performance during extreme windstorms. This presentation will pay particular attention to steel grain bins as a case study structure from the perspective of initial, post-event damage mechanisms as well as the various contributing factors to their recovery over time.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Series to focus on complex history, future of Great Plains

The 2022 Center for Great Plains Studies conference has shifted to a yearlong series of events to give ample time to an important topic and provide flexibility during the pandemic. The series, “A Year of Reckoning and Reconciliation: Conversation, Learning and Connecting,” invites participants to recognize the Great Plains’ complex...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

On-the-job boundaries focus of presentation

The Employee Assistance Program’s Professional Development Group will explore on-the-job boundaries with tips for effective interpersonal communication during their next session, noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 17. Registration, available at eap@unl.edu or 402-472-3107. The session will help participants establish a balance between engaged service and honoring appropriate limits at...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
unl.edu

Valentine’s Design Decisions Workshop

In this engaging workshop, youth will learn how to burn designs into wood to create lovely door signs! They will choose from multiple Cricut created stencils, mix project-safe chemicals, and use other cool wood burning tools to make their creations. This is a workshop you don’t want to miss! Hurry while slots are available!
LINCOLN, NE
IEEE Spectrum

Andrew Ng: Unbiggen AI

Andrew Ng has serious street cred in artificial intelligence. He pioneered the use of graphics processing units (GPUs) to train deep learning models in the late 2000s with his students at Stanford University, cofounded Google Brain in 2011, and then served for three years as chief scientist for Baidu, where he helped build the Chinese tech giant’s AI group. So when he says he has identified the next big shift in artificial intelligence, people listen. And that’s what he told IEEE Spectrum in an exclusive Q&A.
COMPUTERS
unl.edu

MOSAIC and E.N. Thompson Forum: A Conversation on Race and the Arts

In addition to her evening performance, Anna Deveare Smith will lead a MOSAIC and E.N. Thompson Forum discussion, “A Conversation on Race and the Arts,” moderated by Sändra Washington. One of the most hailed and provocative theatre and television artists of our time, Anna Deavere Smith (The...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

NAECR Knowledge

This session will provide an overview of Microsoft Teams, including ways researchers can use Teams to effectively collaborate with their colleagues. There will be time for participants to ask questions and share how Microsoft Teams has been useful for them. Register for the event at the link below.
LINCOLN, NE

