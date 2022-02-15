CBC/RBC Seminar Series - Dr. Ho Leung Ng

This is a press release from the Sequoia Park Zoo:. The Sequoia Park Zoo Conservation Lecture Series is VIRTUAL for 2021/2022 and the fourth virtual lecture is scheduled for Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 6:45 PM. Dr. Ho Yi Wan will be joining us from the Wildlife Department at Cal-Poly Humboldt to discuss “We Are All Connected: Understanding the Importance of Connectivity Conservation and Management.” Zoo updates and information will begin at 6:45 PM with the lecture starting at 7:00 PM promptly. Attendees can ask questions to the speaker at the end of the presentation via the chat box on Zoom. Logging in through a free, registered Zoom account is required, or attendees can watch live on the Sequoia Park Zoo’s Facebook page. The Zoom link will be available on our website at www.SequoiaParkZoo.net and on our social media. Special thanks to Papa & Barkley for sponsoring the Conservation Lecture Series!

