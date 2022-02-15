CBC/RBC Seminar Series - Dr. Ho Leung Ng

Despite the criticality of agriculture to U.S. and global food production, the lack of economic diversity and prevalence of agriculture in most rural areas is theorized to be a major contributor to low disaster resilience. Resilience is a complex function of socio-economic dimensions and the built environment; and the population, economics, and physical infrastructure that comprise agricultural regions are distinct from the urban and suburban areas. As one step towards enhancing the resilience of rural communities to natural hazards, this research focuses specifically on the physical infrastructure that support agricultural communities and farms and its performance during extreme windstorms. This presentation will pay particular attention to steel grain bins as a case study structure from the perspective of initial, post-event damage mechanisms as well as the various contributing factors to their recovery over time.
