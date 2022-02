Jerrod Johnson, the former Texas A&M quarterback, has reportedly landed a new NFL job, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. The Minnesota Vikings are hiring Johnson as an offensive assistant, and he will work with the passing game and quarterbacks. Johnson, who has also been an Elite 11 QB coach, worked for the Indianapolis Colts the last 2 seasons. He previously coached with the San Francisco 49ers. The Pro Football Network reported that Johnson is a former Elite 11 quarterback, Johnson has coached for the San Francisco 49ers under a Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellowship. He was promoted 2 years ago to his current role with the Colts. He interviewed last year for the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterbacks coaching position.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO