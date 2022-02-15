Ski Report

An Alaskan bull moose trampled a dog-sled musher and her canine team recently in a very scary attack in nature. The moose was apparently protecting its snow-packed trail, and lashed out at the dog team. To protect herself, the musher fired several rounds of a small-caliber handgun into the moose at close range. The moose died about an hour later after a second person came to aid the distraught dog-sled leader.
This story from the Outdoor Life archives, by Frank Glaser, was told to—and written by—Jim Rearden. It first appeared in the April, 1954 issue of Outdoor Life and was retold in Rearden’s book Alaska’s Wolf Man, a collection of Glaser’s adventures in Alaska in the first half of the 20th century. Countless adventures and stories from Alaska have forever been lost to time, but this is one, luckily, is preserved. It’s one of my favorite Frank Glaser stories, and someday I’m going to find that box canyon. When I do, I’ll sit quietly, trying to hear the echoes of the past.
Looking to hit the slopes but don't want to deal with the crowds?. I mean, if there's anything we've learned over the past few years it's we need space. Lucky for you if you feel the same as I do. Personally, I prefer the lowkey spots as opposed to the jam-packed hotspots.
At the heart of the High Tatras mountain range, this resort has great facilities, spectacular views and a selection of slopes suitable for anyone from families with small children to those seeking a bit of adrenaline. It has the highest and steepest slope in Slovakia among its 12km of pistes (a 6.5km slope down from 2,196 metres). There are plenty of great restaurants and accommodation options, including the very picturesque and grand Hotel Lomnica (doubles from €140 B&B). With two cable cars to some of the most scenic vista points in the High Tatras, a sledge run, hiking trails and numerous spas, there is plenty to do away from the slopes too. Excellent value for money.
The sun barely cracks the horizon as we approach Colorado’s Continental Divide via the most timeless and dramatic mode of transport—rail. The train we’re on has plenty of room to stretch out and any of us could’ve easily fallen into a comfortable slumber during an early morning roll through the Rockies, but no one wants to miss anything. Outside our dining car—where windows wrap halfway around the roof—we’ve been watching the front range suburbs give way to vast rock formations, wild moose, ghost depots, and eventually those majestic snow-capped peaks. Welcome aboard the Winter Park Express.
A full moon is still high in the sky, illuminating the slopes as I begin my slow and steady uphill skin along the designated path toward Elk Camp. A fresh blanket of powder coats the ground, and it will be all mine to carve on my ride back down. At most resorts, you pay extra to score first tracks. But at Snowmass, anyone willing to earn their turns can get a first go at fresh snow before the lifts start running. And if you want to skip the lift lines altogether, Snowmass Mountain is one of few resorts in America that allows uphillers to skin up the slopes during operating hours. But the real beauty of Snowmass is that there's rarely a lift line to wait in anyway.
Home to one of the world’s top heli-ski operations, Tordrillo Mountain Lodge is about as remote as it gets. The luxury alpine retreat tucked in Alaska’s rugged Tordrillo Range is over 60 miles from the nearest road, a 40-minute flight from Anchorage, and only accessible by small fixed-wing aircraft. Nobody’s just stumbling upon this place—including the staff. “With just 12 guides, we’re selective with who we hire,” says Hugh Barnard, head guide and de facto head of safety at the lodge. “You want different voices in the room. Different backgrounds mean we’re always learning from each other,” Barnard adds about his crew, which includes an emergency medicine doctor, ex-ski patrollers, and a guide with 15 Everest summits.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Ski and snowboard technology is evolving fast and the Winter Olympians we're all watching are outfitted with the most up to date high tech gear. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, there's all kinds of equipment to take to the mountain and help improve the winter sport's experience.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Kristopher Cooke, who mostly skis at resorts, says conditions have been icy in the mountains recently. “Waist-deep powder, it’s way easy to stop,” says Cooke. “Icy — you’re not going to stop as fast, so when you need to make that emergency stop it’s not going to be as easy […]
The annual Whitefish Ski Joring event will be back in action this weekend, Feb. 19-20. After announcing in January the cancelation of the highly anticipated event, organizers found a new location willing to host and are now busy preparing for the family friendly showcase of skiing and horseback riding. The competition is normally part of the Whitefish Winter Carnival festivities, but this year was postponed.
Duluth's Emily Ford has taken off on another adventure. Last winter she completed a solo hike along Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail, and over this weekend departed for the Minnesota-Ontario border. Along with her canine companion Diggins, the pair will ski or skijor around 200 miles from Crane Lake to Grand...
Play in powder! Grab your skis and head to Benzie County for backcountry skiing and a new perspective. Explore the path less traveled on this outdoor winter adventure in Northern Michigan. On a Friday morning in early February, following a fresh snowfall, I met my friend Jeff at his family’s...
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Are you heading to Aspen, Vail, Park City, Vermont or the Poconos? Or maybe you're just visiting your local slopes...
DURANGO, Colo. — Purgatory Resort welcomes the 19th annual SkiBike Rally and the American SkiBike Association back to Durango, Feb. 26-27. The two-day festival is a gathering for both experienced ski bikers and first-timers looking to give ski biking a try. From the all-day poker run and NASTAR competition to a group cruise ride and BBQ dinner, the SkiBike Rally is the ultimate celebration of the ski bike community.
I stood and stared down a field of death moguls on Snyder’s, wondering how exactly I planned to navigate this land mine of a torn ACL waiting to happen when the heel piece of my binding snapped off about a third of the way down and I had to walk out of Deep Temerity. The truth is, I was relieved.
Brattleboro’s Harris Hill is set to celebrate its centennial this Presidents Day weekend with the latest generation of flyers.
Sixty-nine skiers, members of the Clarkson ski team, two too-young-to-ski pulled in trailers, and one skijoring dog helping pull two skiers covered 543 miles from Friday through Sunday (Feb. 4-6) as part of the first Higley Community Ski Challenge. Skiers at the Higley Community Ski Challenge take a break to roast some marshmallows. For more, see story here. Photo submitted by Danielle Jerry.
