In recent years, memes have risen in popularity. To be honest, since 2020, humor has become much more essential to maintaining one’s mental health. If you’re like me, memes have become an increasingly great way to keep in touch with friends. Even if nothing particularly exciting is happening in your life, just sending a meme to the group chat is a great way to say, “hey I’m still alive just busy doing my adult thing.”

