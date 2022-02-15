ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Shocked by electric fee increase

Mountain Mail
 17 hours ago

The new (Sangre de Cristo Electric Association) electric rate and service fee increase that is suspect and highly questionable goes from $38.83 to $46.15, and customers who use less than 590 kwh will see their bills increase significantly, thus penalizing low-income (like me) and low-use members. If you want...

www.themountainmail.com

wabi.tv

Customers see supply rate increase’s effect on electric bills

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Last month, you likely saw the supply rate on your electric bill go up quite a bit. “It states our core function is to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility services at rates that are just and reasonable for customers and public utilities. That’s not happening this month for many people,” said Marcella Kenny, Bangor resident.
BANGOR, ME
Mountain Mail

Local officials: heed developers’ comment

Chaffee County’s housing crisis continues, with homes increasing in cost in 2021, showing no sign of leveling off or even slowing in the rate of increase. According to Central Colorado Realtors’ January report, median closed price for single-family homes in the county in 2017 came to $395,000. A year later, home prices increased by a scant $6,500, to $401,500, and in 2019 rose to $424,000, “just” a 7 percent increase over prices two years prior.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Jerri Cruz

How to Leave a PEO Company in Virginia?

The process is simple and straightforward. It is very important to make sure that you have all the relevant documentation with you like your contract, work permits, and company ID. You should also make sure that you have a good reason for quitting your job.
VIRGINIA STATE
Motley Fool

Why I Would Never Buy a Home With Less Than 20% Down

It's a matter of not wanting to throw away my money. I work hard for my money and don't believe in throwing it away. I refuse to create a scenario where a mortgage lender gets extra money from me and I get nothing in return. When my husband and I...
REAL ESTATE
MarketRealist

This Is How Child Support Could Impact Your Credit Score

The things that can impact your credit score are countless. However, there are five main factors: payment history, amounts owed, credit history length, credit mix, and new credit. Among these, where does child support fit? Does child support affect your credit score?. Article continues below advertisement. In the U.S., child...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hamlethub.com

Taxpayers must report tip money as income on their tax return

For those working in the service industry, tips are often a vital part of their income. Like most forms of income, tips are taxable. Therefore, it’s also vital that people understand the tax obligations that come with tip income. Here's some information to help taxpayers report tip income so they don’t receive a surprise tax bill.
INCOME TAX
Mountain Mail

New rate structure (ad nauseum)

As most Sangre de Cristo Electric Association (SDCEA) members already know, SDCEA proposed a new rate structure for 2022. As you might also know, there has been a large backlash against the new structure. This backlash was manifested at the last board of directors’ meeting on Jan. 26. The essence...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
adairvoice.com

STICKER SHOCK: Taylor RECC customers hit with unexpected bill increase

‘The sizable increase was the result of a combination of human error, a very cold month, and increased energy costs, together making for a perfect storm for the local electric cooperative and sending shock waves through customers.’. Word spread quickly over the weekend that Taylor County RECC customers could expect...
TAYLOR COUNTY, KY
Mountain Mail

Vendor Publication Report City of Salida, CO Payment Date Range: 01/01/2022 - 01/31/2022

SALIDA, CO
Mountain Mail

New rates promote dirty energy

In December, Sangre de Cristo Electric Association (SCDEA) announced a proposed rate change and their member/owners are very upset. Over 600 have already signed an online petition to stop these rate changes. When the SDCEA board of directors held their online meeting on Jan. 26, over 170 members were on...
SALIDA, CO
Mountain Mail

Hot inflation reading sparks sell-off

U.S. markets closed near the lows of the day Thursday, as a hot inflation reading in the morning sparked a sell-off across equity and bond markets. The technology heavy Nasdaq fell more than 2 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down more than 1.5 percent. Treasury...
BUSINESS

