Caffeine consumes Cal students

Caffeine is the most widely used stimulant, supplement, psychoactive drug (yes, psychoactive drug), and performance enhancer. It is widely used to enhance workouts performance in competition, workdays, all-night study sessions and is a general mood enhancer. According to the FDA, its popularity isn’t likely to change anytime soon, as roughly 80% of adults in the United States use it daily. It is found naturally in over 60 plants, including coffee beans, cacao pods, and tea leaves. As you know, it is widely consumed in sodas, teas, chocolates, pre-workout supplements. Caffeine is tasteless and can be easily put into anything that doesn’t naturally have it. It can be added to any drink, many foods, pills, even bubble gum. Caffeine is also added in many over-the-counter painkillers such as ibuprofen and acetaminophen.
