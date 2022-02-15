ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Preview of The Ocean's Greatest Feast

kvie.org
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of South Africa’s sardine migration is brought...

vids.kvie.org

Comments / 0

Related
Nintendo World Report

Ocean's Heart (Switch) Review

Hankering for a great indie 2D Zelda? Here’s one for you. A simple way to sum up Ocean’s Heart is that it’s a snappy modern 2D Zelda with twangs of Wind Waker. You play as Tilia, an adventurous young girl who sets out across the seas to find her lost father. Along the way, you go through a relatively open-ended adventure complete with oodles of quests and side quests as well as a handful of solid puzzling dungeons. It’s a fun world to play in, littered with secrets. A few nagging issues hold it back, but considering it’s a solo-developer project, I came away immensely impressed with Ocean’s Heart.
VIDEO GAMES
Phys.org

Faroe Islands begin review of controversial dolphin hunt

The Faroe Islands, a Danish autonomous territory, said Tuesday it had begun discussions about the future of its controversial dolphin hunt, with a decision expected in the coming weeks. A petition with almost 1.3 million signatures calling for a ban on the traditional hunt was submitted to the Faroese government...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Predator#Sardines
IFLScience

Tilly The Sea Turtle Knew About Tonga Eruption Before It Happened

Ten weeks ago two green sea turtles were released off the coast of Australia carrying satellite trackers. One of these immediately headed east for 47 days almost directly towards Tonga. Then, very suddenly, she pulled a 180 and noped her way out of there. The next day, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted, setting off the tsunami and rain of ash that has devastated nearby islands.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Pets
natureworldnews.com

Tourists Flocked to Witness This Amazing Desert Oasis in Peru

The only natural desert oasis in South America is buried among Peru's greatest sand dunes in a vast desert. Huacachina, right behind Machu Picchu, is one of Peru's most popular tourist destinations, and it's home to fantastic local mythology. Huacachina's Legend. According to Huacachina's legend, the oasis was created by...
WORLD
GreenMatters

Constant Marine Heat Waves Are Triggering “Squid Blooms” Along the West Coast

Heat waves affect marine life differently — long periods of almost-boiling water temperatures killed off mollusks and other marine animals in Canada during summer 2021, unlike algae, which thrives in hot water. Similarly, a recent report published by the American Fisheries Society last month, titled Evidence of Temperature-Driven Shifts in Market Squid Doryteuthis opalescens Densities and Distribution in the California Current Ecosystem, shows marine heat waves trigger squid blooms.
ENVIRONMENT
fox10phoenix.com

Watch: Dolphins ride waves alongside surfers off California coast

A group of surfers were treated to a remarkable up-close encounter with a pod of dolphins while riding some waves off the coast of Carpinteria, California. Video captured the moment's surfers were almost face-to-face with the animals as they rode the waves and jumped through the air. Jim Russi, who...
CARPINTERIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy