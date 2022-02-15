ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia and West suggest hope remains of Ukraine agreement

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FabKU_0eEjFyh500
World News

The Kremlin and the West have held out the possibility of a diplomatic path out of the Ukraine crisis even as Russia moved troops and military hardware closer to its neighbour.

At a made-for-television meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov signalled that Russia was ready to keep talking about the security grievances that have led to the crisis.

The comments seemed designed to send a message to the world about Mr Putin’s own position and offered some hope that war could be averted, even as Washington and allies kept up their warnings that troops could move on Ukraine as soon as Wednesday.

The fears stem from the fact that Russia has massed more than 130,000 Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders to the north, south and east. It has also launched massive military drills in Belarus, an ally that also borders Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FI61l_0eEjFyh500
Armour and artillery loaded on flatcars at a railyard in Yelnya, Russia (Maxar Technologies via AP)

Russia denies it has any plans to invade Ukraine, and Mr Lavrov argued that Moscow should hold more talks, despite the West’s refusal to consider Russia’s main demands.

The talks “can’t go on indefinitely, but I would suggest to continue and expand them at this stage”, Mr Lavrov said, noting that Washington has offered to discuss limits for missile deployments in Europe, restrictions on military drills and other confidence-building measures.

Moscow wants guarantees that Nato will not allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join as members. It also wants the alliance to halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.

Mr Lavrov said possibilities for talks “are far from being exhausted”.

Mr Putin noted that the West could try to draw Russia into “endless talks” and questioned whether there is still a chance to reach agreement. Mr Lavrov replied that his ministry would not allow the US and its allies to stonewall Russia’s main requests.

The US reacted coolly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHx2f_0eEjFyh500
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (AP)

“The path for diplomacy remains available if Russia chooses to engage constructively,” White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “However, we are clear-eyed about the prospects of that, given the steps Russia is taking on the ground in plain sight.”

US officials said the Russian military continued apparent attack preparations along Ukraine’s borders.

A US defence official said small numbers of Russian ground units have been moving out of larger assembly areas for several days, taking up positions closer to the Ukrainian border at what would be departure points if Putin launched an invasion.

Maxar Technologies, a commercial satellite imagery company that has been monitoring the Russian build-up, reported increased Russian military activity in Belarus, Crimea and western Russia, including the arrival of helicopters, ground-attack aircraft and fighter-bomber jets at forward locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWfko_0eEjFyh500
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a display of unity (Efrem Lukatsky/AP) (AP)

The photos taken over a 48-hour period also show ground forces leaving their garrisons and combat units moving into convoy formation.

Still, Ukrainian security and defence council chief Oleksiy Danilov downplayed the threat of invasion but warned of the risk of “internal destabilisation” by unspecified forces.

“Today we do not see that a large-scale offensive by the Russian Federation can take place either on (Feb.) 16th or the 17th,” he told reporters. “We are aware of the risks that exist in the territory of our country. But the situation is absolutely under control.”

As if to show defiance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday would be a “day of national unity,” calling on the country to display the blue-and-yellow flag and sing the national anthem in the face of “hybrid threats”.

“It is not the first threat the strong Ukrainian people have faced,” Mr Zelenskyy said on Monday evening in a video address to the nation. “We’re calm. We’re strong. We’re together.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
HuffingtonPost

Russia's Top Diplomat Urges Putin To Talk With West On Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin signaled Monday it is ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the current Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its beleaguered neighbor within days as the U.S. and Europe increasingly fear. Questions remain about Russian...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know on hopes of averting war

BERLIN (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Germany's chancellor on Tuesday after the Kremlin signaled that it was still possible for diplomacy to head off what Western officials have said could be an imminent invasion of Ukraine. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Oleksiy Danilov
primenewsghana.com

Ukraine crisis: Biden and Johnson say still hope for diplomatic agreement

The US and UK leaders have said not all hope is lost for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis, but warn that the situation remains fragile. In a 40-minute call, Joe Biden and Boris Johnson agreed a deal was still possible despite a chorus of warnings of imminent Russian military action.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Crimea#Kremlin#Russian#Nato#Soviet
New York Post

Russia FM says talks will continue as West’s Ukraine attack fears grow

​Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov signaled on Monday that Moscow will continue negotiations over the security guarantees that Vladimir Putin is demanding from the US and its allies. Lavrov said during a meeting with the Russian president that Kremlin diplomats are willing “to listen to serious counterarguments.”. “We …...
POLITICS
newschain

Nato defence ministers meet as Putin says Russia is open to more Ukraine talks

Ben Wallace will meet with fellow Nato defence ministers in Brussels on Wednesday as efforts continue to avert a war in Ukraine. The Defence Secretary will join Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin amid ongoing tensions in eastern Europe as the alliance considers its response to the 130,000 Russian troops massing at Ukraine’s borders.
POLITICS
CBS News

Does Putin intend to invade Ukraine? Russia expert weighs in on the threat

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says diplomacy is still on the table, but a U.S. official says some Russian military units near the Ukrainian border have moved into firing positions. Nina Khruscheva, a professor of international affairs at The New School and the great-granddaughter of former Soviet premier Nikita Khruschev, joins CBS News' Jericka Duncan to discuss the standoff.
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia-Ukraine crisis: What to know about Putin's latest moves

The crisis over Ukraine might be taking a new, but no less dangerous turn. While there are some signs of cautious hope in recent days, the Russian threat remains very real. "There’s a feeling that it’s still a case of ‘bluff brinkmanship’ to the ‘nth degree,’" Bohdan Nahaylo, the editor-in-chief of the Kyiv Post, told Fox News.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
NBC News

Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine now?

NBC News’ Jose-Diaz Balart breaks down the meaning of the potential Russian invasion and why President Vladimir Putin has chosen now to invade Ukraine. Experts say this war could be the biggest conflict in Europe since WWII.Feb. 12, 2022.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Oil Eases On Profit-taking, Russia-Ukraine Conflict Remains Key Focus

Oil prices eased on Tuesday as investors scooped up profits from the previous day's rally to seven-year highs and as global stock markets slumped, although lingering concerns that Russia might invade Ukraine and disrupt energy supplies limited losses. Brent crude futures were at $95.60 a barrel by 0747 GMT, down...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
118K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy