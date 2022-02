COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Cardinals finished in seventh overall out of 19 teams on Saturday at the 12th annual Stick It For A Cure Gymnastics Invitational. There were over 135 gymnasts in attendance at the event, and over 100 individuals competing in two divisions of skill level. Coldwater was less than a half point out of fifth place against powerhouse schools from all over the state. Many of the schools fielded both an A and a B team to fill out the 19 squads of competition.

COLDWATER, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO