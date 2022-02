Boris Johnson on Thursday joined the chorus of Western leaders accusing Russia of plotting to create a pretext for war with Ukraine by carrying out so-called false flag operations.It comes after Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, announced pro-Russian forces had bombed a kindergarten in the Donbass separatist region of southeast Ukraine, in what he called a “big provocation”. Video footage released by Ukrainian police showed a hole through a brick wall in a room scattered with debris and children’s toys. No children were harmed but three adults were reported to have suffered concussions.The Kremlin said Moscow was “seriously concerned”...

