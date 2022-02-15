ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday Night Pix - 5 Plays!!!!! (UPDATED)

Road teams are dynamite since the All-Star break, take notice bettors! They went 3-1 on Monday night, 4-0 on Sunday, and are 22-15 since the All-Star Break! Memo to all bettors, don't bother trying to figure out the Winnipeg Jets. This team screwed me again! Watch out for the EDM Oilers...

Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins 3 Options: What to Do with Kasperi Kapanen? (+)

This is the career arc that drove the Toronto Maple Leafs just a little bit crazy. After 20 goals in 2018-19, under head coach Mike Babcock, Kasperi Kapanen had a free fall to 13 goals and an unsteady position in the blue and white lineup the following season. The Pittsburgh Penguins and head coach Mike Sullivan are getting a taste of the frustration as Kapanen muddles through the 2021-22 season.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Letang Wins It; Penguins Grand Comeback, Crosby’s 500th Beat Flyers 5-4 in OT

It looked like hope was fading. The Pittsburgh Penguins trailed 4-2 with just eight minutes remaining. Passes looked like bricks. Shots went wide. Yet the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-11-8) scored two goals in 22 seconds later in the third period. A historic, milestone 500th goal by Sidney Crosby goal that doubled as a power-play goal, another fourth-line goal, and a game-tying goal by light-scoring defenseman Chad Ruhwedel propelled the Penguins.
NHL
Washington Post

Crosby scores 500th goal, Penguins rally past Flyers in OT

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby scored his 500th goal and Pittsburgh teammate Kris Letang capped a late rally to send the Penguins past the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 in overtime Tuesday night. Crosby became the 46th player in NHL history to reach the milestone when he beat Carter Hart from the...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

#JagrWatch at 50

Today, a very special happy birthday is in order for one of the best hockey players of all-time. Jaromir Jagr is 50 years young today. He might have a number assigned to his age, but he is an ageless wonder. Almost half of his life was spent in the NHL with 24 seasons accrued, 1,733 games played, 766 goals, 1155 assists, and 1,921 points. He is also still playing hockey in his native Czech Republic. His NHL might have ended in 2017-18 at the age, yet here he is still putting up points trying to get the team he owns into the playoffs. Still with the same sense of humor all these years later.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Help and health on the way

It’s a busy week ahead for the Bruins with a trip to New York to take on the Rangers Tuesday and the Islanders Thursday, before ending the road trip Saturday night in Ottawa. With their upcoming trip, help and health could be on the way. Patrice Bergeron, Matt Grzelcyk...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Injury Update

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Before the team jumped on the ice this morning, some injured players took the ice. Jonathan Drouin skated in solitary while Joel Edmundson skated under close supervision and not in a very strenuous manner, but still, it’s nice to see him take to ice after being sidelined since the start of the season with a back injury. Mathieu Perreault was back at practice but wore a no contact jersey. As for Christian Dvorak and Ben Chiarot, they took part in the team’s practice, but the Canadiens say they have not been cleared to play, either it’s that or there are more trades brewing. Andrew Hammond also took part in his first practice with Montreal while Tyler Pitlick hasn’t arrived yet, his wife is expected to give birth shortly.
NHL
Losing Proposition

A few weeks ago, it was rumored that the Blackhawks have a trio of untouchable players namely Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and Seth Jones. But as many sports fans know, what management says publicly about player personnel being available or unavailable is often subterfuge. For instance, a year ago former...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

The Tail (Still) Wags the Dog

The most commonly asked question I've received in my DMs on HockeyBuzz and Twitter over the past week has been about my views on the six-game suspension Boston Bruins recidivist Brad Marchand received from the NHL for his stick to the face of Pittsburgh Penguins' goaltender Tristan Jarry. Here goes:
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Are the Avalanche Peaking Too Soon?

Following another dominant win on Sunday the Colorado Avalanche find themselves on top of the hockey world mountain. A bit ironic considering they are named after stuff that crashes down a mountain, but I digress. Colorado extended their current point streak to a franchise-best 19 games (17-0-2). They are the...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Sabres Exorcise Demons, Beat Islanders

The New York Islanders have recently been the most infuriating team to watch the Sabres play against. For one night, at least, that changed as Victor Olofsson scored the game-winning goal and added an empty netter for good measure to help the Sabres beat the Islanders 6-3 on home ice Tuesday.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Tomorrow Knight. Jack's Back, Stone's Back, yet NHL is a Joke, Tues Buzz

One of my favorite players in the NHL is Jack Eichel. His skills are simply undeniable and had things not always been so dire in Buffalo I feel we would have all gotten to see one of the more fascinating, and frankly hilarious, personalities in the NHL. When the Knights announced his debut will be tomorrow night against the rival Avalanche I immediately put it on on the "Must See TV" list....I can't wait to see that dynamic team with perhaps the most skilled forward they have ever had...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Flames Vs. Blue Jackets

The 26-13-6 Calgary Flames are set to play the red hot 23-22-1 Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at 7pm MST. After a 6-0 beat down by the Flames on January 26, the Jackets have taken five of their last six, outscoring the opposition 26-22 in that time. The Flames, meanwhile, are...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Rangers back in action vs. Bruins, Toffoli traded, impact on marketplace

The Rangers, after two weeks off, return to action Tuesday to face the Bruins. New York welcomes back Filip Chytil, Adam Fox and Patrik Nemeth from their absences while Kaapo Kakko will miss the next month with his injury, which is rumored to be to his wrist. Boston will be without Brad Marchand, in the midst of his six-game suspension, and Patrice Bergeron, sidelined by injured. The stretch run of 35 games starts.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Perfect February: Patrik Laine Playing for Pay

Whether it is here and it is meant to be for the city of Columbus and a pure superstar talent, the Blur Jackets are riding the wave of Laine’s play amidst the final half of his qualifying offer contract, earning him $7.5M dollars, while having 24 points in 25 games played this regular yet shortened season for the Finnish forward. 12 of those points came in the last 6 games in his point streak. Anaheim, Florida, Los Angeles, and the New York Islanders all have interest in the expiring deal per sources all around the league on this one. Writing has been out on the Ducks and Kings since his time as a Jet, and it has also been public on his desire to join the Kings. The Panthers and Islanders have been more recent since his time with Columbus due to their strength in the Eastern Conference and having plenty of young pieces to move or part with. Even at half salary, or $3.25M, it could even add to the return of the Jackets, and improve their stock in two very strong upcoming drafts.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Wild Ready to For Revenge In Winnipeg

The Wild head North if the border to take on the Jets tonight in Winnipeg. Expect a spirited affair again tonight as the teams will rekindle last week's slugfest. Winnipeg, thanks in large part to Connor Hellebuyck and his stellar performance in the Jets net, skated off with the 2-0 victory. The second goal was into the empty net so figuratively a one goal game.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Fantasy Spotlight: Matthew Boldy

Matt Boldy with a hat trick against Detroit last night seals the deal and gives him the green light for a must add in keeper formats as well as a seat at the big table in your every day hockey fantasy. Just a few games ago the Minnesota Wild upper...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Islanders fall to Sabres in final game of road trip

Follow HockeyBuzz Islanders on Twitter: @HB_Islanders. The New York Islanders dropped their third game in a row tonight, closing out their road trip with a 6-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. After a relatively slow first half of the period, the Sabres opened the scoring, as Kyle Okposo redirected a...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Leafs claim Brooks off of waivers

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to make some roster moves before the March 21st trade deadline, some that would be considered major transactions and others that would be more of the tinkering variety. On Wednesday, the Leafs added a...
NHL

