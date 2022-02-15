Bakersfield Police investigating officer-involved shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Bakersfield Monday night.
The incident happened around 10:50 p.m. at Buena Vista and Harris Roads, according to BPD. Video captured by 17 News shows multiple police vehicles on scene.
The incident happened around 10:50 p.m. at Buena Vista and Harris Roads, according to BPD. Video captured by 17 News shows multiple police vehicles on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information .
