Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Police investigating officer-involved shooting

By Marisel Maldonado
 17 hours ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Bakersfield Monday night.

The incident happened around 10:50 p.m. at Buena Vista and Harris Roads, according to BPD. Video captured by 17 News shows multiple police vehicles on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information .

